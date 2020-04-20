Morning Headlines: Judge Orders Release of ICE Detainee; Cuyahoga County Jail COVID-19 Cases Spike

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 20:

Judge orders release of ICE detainee;

Cuyahoga County jail COVID-19 cases spike;

Ohio sees largest jump in coronavirus cases within 24 hours;

DeWine asks for federal help on "Meet the Press";

Parma Rite Aid to begin drive-thru testing;

COVID-19 cluster identified at Sandusky mental health center;

Hundreds protest at the Ohio Statehouse;

Judge orders release of ICE detainee

A Cleveland federal judge has ordered immigration officials to release an El Salvadoran man in the Geauga County Jail. Cleveland.com reports U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said keeping Romel Amaya-Cruz in jail violates his constitutional rights because he is HIV-positive and suffers from several health complications, making him vulnerable to the coronavirus. Amaya-Cruz is the first in ICE custody to be released follwoing an ACLU lawsuit. No ICE detainees in Ohio have tested positive for the virus.

Cuyahoga County jail COVID-19 cases spike

The Cuyahoga County jail now has 34 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-eight are still being held in the facility. Seven county corrections officers have also tested positive. More than 70 inmates are showing symptoms.

Ohio sees largest jump in coronavirus cases within 24 hours

Ohio health officials have confirmed more than 11,600 cases of COVID-19 and 471 deaths. The more than 1,300 confirmed cases on Sunday is the largest day-to-day increase. Sunday also marked the state’s projected peak of COVID-19 cases. The uptick is attributed to the mass testing underway at three state prisons: Pickaway, Franklin Medical Center and Marion, where about 75% of inmates have tested positive. It's unknown how many cases have been confirmed at the state's nursing homes. The Ohio Department of Health took down a list that was on the coronavirus dashboard last week.

DeWine asks for federal help on "Meet the Press"

Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state — and later reported a “very positive” response from the agency concerned. DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents. He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight." DeWine later reported “a very positive phone call" from the agency.

Parma Rite Aid to begin drive-thru testing

Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus self-swab drive-thru tests to seven locations across the U.S., including one in Parma. The store will begin testing Monday, but only people with a doctor's order can get one. Patients are asked to stay in their cars while the tests are given in the parking lot.

COVID-19 cluster identified at Sandusky mental health center

A Sandusky mental health and treatment center has been identified as a COVID-19 case cluster. Cleveland.com reports seven employees at the Firelands Counseling and Recovery in Erie County have tested positive for the virus. No patients have tested positive. Health officials are asking patients to contact their case managers if they were in the building on or after April 4. The facility will reopen Monday after being disinfected over the weekend.

Hundreds protest at the Ohio Statehouse

Hundreds descended on the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to protest the stay-at-home order. While many rallied for several hours outside, others drove around Ohio Capitol Square blaring their horns. DeWine has said a gradual reopening will begin May 1, when the stay-at-home order expires. More details are expected this week.