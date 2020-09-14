Morning Headlines: Judge Halts Absentee Ballot Order; Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 1,000

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 14:

Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

An appeals court halted a judge’s order directing Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email. The appeals court Saturday halted Friday’s preliminary injunction pending the outcome of an appeals process it said would be “expedited.” The Ohio Democratic Party called the earlier ruling a victory for voter access, but the GOP secretary of state said it “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election."

Daily coronavirus cases fall below 1,000 on Sunday

The number of coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 on Sunday, after spiking above the three-week daily average the past week. Ohio reported 837 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total reported cases to 137,405. The state had reported about 1,200 new cases each on Friday and Saturday.

More area bars cited for violating COVID-19 health orders

More Northeast Ohio bars were cited over the weekend for violating state health orders. Pavilion Restaurant in Geneva-on-the-Lake was cited on Friday and again on Saturday. State agents observed as many as 100 patrons crowding a dance floor and little other social distancing measures in place. In Akron, patrons at the hookah bar Karma Kafé were cited for drinking after the 10 p.m. cutoff, as were patrons at Bogside Pub in Lake County and at Cleveland’s Local Eatery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties, including fines or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Summit Co. sheriff candidate

A Summit County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Democratic candidate for county sheriff. Dale Soltis, who ran against Candy Fatheree in the Democratic primary, claimed in the lawsuit that classified employees are prohibited from running for a partisan position. Fatheree still works on the force. The lawsuit asked that Fatheree be removed from the Nov. 3 ballot. Judge Patricia Cosgrove cited "complete absence of any reason" and that "plaintiffs have no likelihood to succeed on the merits." Fatheree faces Republican Challenger Shane Barker in November.

New Cleveland Catholic bishop to be installed today

The next bishop of The Diocese of Cleveland will be installed today. Edward Malesic was chosen in July by Pope Francis to succeed Nelson Perez, who was chosen to be archbishop in Philadelphia. Malesic will be installed during a special Mass at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral at 2 p.m. The Diocese of Cleveland will livestream the service on its website. Malesic previously served as the bishop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Akron making final U.S. Census participation push

The city of Akron is holding events this month to boost participation in the U.S. Census – which in some neighborhoods is estimated to be only 40% so far. City officials say that with trillions in federal funding potentially tied to population numbers, they’re hopeful that Akron has actually seen an increase in population after decades of decline. The next two public events are this Saturday at the Helen Arnold CLC and the following Saturday at The Well.

Pence to visit Zanesville Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Zanesville on Tuesday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for what's being dubbed a "Workers for Trump" event. Polls show a competitive Nov. 3 presidential contest in Ohio, with President Trump holding a slight lead over the Democrat Joe Biden. Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come. The full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours on Sunday. The meeting reportedly broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and others have criticized the conference for cancelling the season, while others are playing.

Browns lose opener in Baltimore, 38-6

The Browns made too many mistakes to have a chance in their season opener and coach Kevin Stefanski's debut. Cleveland committed three turnovers, missed a field goal and an extra point in a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns haven't won an opener since 2004. They have a quick turnaround for their home opener Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost their first game of the season yesterday.