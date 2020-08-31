Morning Headlines: Inactive Ohio Voters Exceed 100K; Another Inmate Dies at Cuyahoga Co. Jail

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 31st:

Ohio Sec. of State Warns Thousands of Voters Will be Removed From Rolls

Thousands of Primary Absentee Ballots Thrown Out

Cuyahoga County Jail Reports Second Inmate Death This Summer

Former Goodyear CEO Robert Mercer Dies

KSU Police Investigate Report of Sexual Assault on Campus

Ohio State football player wounded in Columbus shooting

Morning Headlines for August 31, 2020

Ohio's election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election. The final revised figure released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office represents the number of voter registrations that will be purged if they aren't activated by December 7. LaRose made it clear that none of those registrations will be canceled before the November 3rd election. The removal, which is required by law, affects Ohioans who haven’t voted in six years. They can stay on the rolls by taking certain actions such as voting, or confirming their address through the state’s voting website.

Ohio tossed out one of every 100 primary absentee ballots, according to an analysis by the Cincinnati Enquirer. More than 21,000 votes cast in April's primary were thrown out because of mistakes, late mail delivery, or other problems. The Enquirer reports that's a higher percentage of discarded ballots than any statewide election in the last four years. Ohio’s April primary was interrupted by the pandemic, delayed, and caused many to vote absentee. Some are worried the higher rate of ballots not counted could spell trouble for the upcoming Presidential election in November.

A 28-year-old man died early Sunday at Cuyahoga County Jail, according to officials. Cleveland.com reported Devauntae Daye was pronounced dead by paramedics. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and the county sheriff's office are investigating. A preliminary cause of death was not provided. Two people have died at the jail since early July. A string of nine deaths between 2018 and 2019 led to a federal investigation that resulted in criminal charges against the former jail director and several corrections officers.

Robert Mercer, who served as CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and fought off a takeover of the Akron-based firm in the 1980s, has died. He led the company from 1983 to 1989 and beat back an attempt by a financier to purchase the company to break it up. Mercer was 96 years old on Friday when he died, according to his son, Robert G. Mercer.

Kent State police are investigating a report of sexual assault at a campus residence hall over the weekend. The university reports the incident occurred early Saturday morning at Centennial Court E. Officials say no unauthorized entry into the residence hall is suspected and the investigation is ongoing. KSU Police urge anyone with information to contact them.

Police say Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend. Police say officers early Sunday found the 22-year-old Garrett with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks, according to cleveland.com. He was taken to Ohio State University Medical Center in stable condition. Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.