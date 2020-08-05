Morning Headlines: Grade School Students Required to Wear Masks in School; Iconic TV Weatherman Dies

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 5:

Gov. DeWine: all grade school students required to wear masks for in-person classes

State finds over forty ineligible conceal-carry permit holders

Cuyahoga County Board of Health supports commissioner after blackface photo surfaces

First two weeks of classes to be online-only in Canton

Former state health director to leave government entirely, returns to Columbus Foundation

Dick Goddard, local television weather icon, dies at 89

Indians’ manager still out undergoing medical tests, no date yet for return

Morning Headlines for August 5, 2020.

Gov. DeWine: all grade school students required to wear masks for in-person classes

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio children in kindergarten through high school will be required to wear masks if they return to in-person classes this fall. The order came as districts with in-person plans are already scrambling with weeks or days left to adjust to an unprecedented learning environment. DeWine also announced Ohio will be joining five other states in a bipartisan, interstate compact to expand rapid detection testing as nationwide testing shortages and delays continue.

State finds over forty ineligible conceal-carry permit holders

A new cross-check system between separate state law enforcement agencies has turned up 42 ineligible holders of Ohio concealed-weapon permits. The system was announced Tuesday by Attorney General Dave Yost following an analysis that began last year. Under Ohio law, judicial rulings on people determined mentally incompetent to possess a firearm are collected by the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. But until recently the agency didn't have access to the list of active concealed weapons permit holders maintained by the Department of Public Safety. A new agreement allows the departments to share information.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health supports commissioner after blackface photo surfaces

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has issued a statement supporting Health Commissioner Terry Allan after a decade’s old photo of Allan in blackface surfaced. Cleveland.com reports WOIO posted the photo of Allan in blackface from a Halloween party in 1990. In a statement, the county board of health said the photo was an "unfortunate reminder of the lack of awareness and understanding that has served to perpetuate the stereotypes about African Americans and people of color in our society." The board said it recognized the situation was regrettable, but that a person can change for the better. It highlighted Allan’s leadership and work history relating to public health. The photo’s release comes just weeks after Cuyahoga County declared racism a public health crisis. Allan has apologized for the photo.

First two weeks of classes to be online-only in Canton

Canton City School District students will start the first two weeks of the year online instead of in the classroom. The Canton Repository reports the district had previously said students had the option of attending classes in person. Multiple districts statewide have decided to start classes online amid the pandemic, though Akron Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District are holding classes virtually for at least nine weeks. Canton schools start online Aug. 24, with in-person learning starting Sept. 7.

Former state health director to leave government entirely, returns to Columbus Foundation

Former head of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton is leaving government to take a job with the Columbus Foundation. Acton ran the state health department for a little over a year, guiding the state through the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Acton resigned in June amid intense public pressure and even threats. In a statement from the Columbus Foundation, Acton said she was fortunate to serve Gov. Mike DeWine and the people of Ohio.

Dick Goddard, local television weather icon, dies at 89

Revered Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard has died. Born in Akron in 1931, Goddard made Medina his home. He was a fixture on Cleveland TV for more than 50 years, issuing his last farewell to viewers in November 2016. In recent months, his daughter had shared on social media that he had contracted the coronavirus and was gravely ill. He died yesterday morning in Florida. He was 89.

Indians’ manager still out undergoing medical tests, no date yet for return

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for an undisclosed gastrointestinal issue. The team said there is no clear timetable for when he'll return. Team President Chris Antonetti said Francona has scheduled appointments with at the Cleveland Clinic. Antonetti does not believe Francona will be out for a significant period of time. The 61-year-old Francona has been bothered by a stomach issue since spring training. Cleveland snapped a four-game skid by beating Cincinnati 4-2 on the road yesterday, its fourth game without Francona. The team returns to Progressive Field Wed. to take on the Reds again. The Indians are 6-6 on the season.