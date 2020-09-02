Morning Headlines: Disgraced Former Speaker Back at Statehouse; Ohio COVID Cases Spike

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 2:

Householder Back at State House Despite Federal Investigation

New Poll Has Trump Ahead of Biden in Ohio

Ohio COVID-19 Cases Spike Tuesday

Rape Crisis Center to Open New Glenville Branch

Scenic Railroad to Reopen in CVNP

Trump Calls on Big Ten to Resume Football

Endangered Bee Denied Critical Habitat Designation

Morning Headlines for September 2, 2020.

Householder Back at State House Despite Federal Investigation

Former Speaker of the House Larry Householder returned to the Ohio Legislature yesterday, but did not receive a warm welcome. Current speaker Bob Cupp called for Householder to resign his seat and leave the General Assembly. Householder was stripped of his speakership last month but remains a state representative. He is accused of helping shepherd energy company money toward successful passage of a nuclear bailout bill last year. The House and Senate have convened committee hearings to repeal the bailout legislation. Cupp called Householder’s return to the Statehouse “offensive” to members of the chamber and “brought disrepute upon the House.”

New Poll Has Trump Ahead of Biden in Ohio

A new poll shows Republican Donald Trump ahead of Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Ohio. The survey by Morning Consult contacted around 1,500 voters over the past 10 days. The latest figures from Ohio show Trump leading Biden by 5 points - 50% to 45%, with a 2 to 3 point margin of error. Three percent say they’re undecided. Cleveland.com reports that the poll shows Donald Trump retains support from female voters with 54% likely backing Trump, while only 42% support Biden. Other polls have shown the opposite. The First presidential debate in September 29 in Cleveland.

Ohio COVID-19 Cases Spike Tuesday

The number of new COVID-19 cases shot up Tuesday, nearly doubling Monday’s tally. The state registered 1,453 new cases, the highest number since mid-July. This comes after a flattening of the rate in recent weeks. Gov. Mike DeWine expressed concern with the spike. DeWine said the rise could be because of students going back to schools and colleges.

Rape Crisis Center to Open New Glenville Branch

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will open a drop-in center next year. Cleveland.com reports the expansion of the center hopes to fill a gap in services for survivors of human trafficking. The new drop-in center will be in Glenville on Cleveland's east side. It will provide services including clothing, daytime shelter, counseling and workforce training. In the last four years the center has provided services for more than 12-hundred people, while operating a 24/7 hotline.

Scenic Railroad to Reopen in CVNP

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced it will resume train routes through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park October 1. The scenic railroad shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic. The railroad says it is cutting seating in half to allow for social distancing. Passengers will have their temperatures taken. Masks are required. The popular winter-themed Polar Express runs will resume in November.

Trump Calls on Big Ten to Resume Football

The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted he wants Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to reinstate the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced last month that it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

Endangered Bee Denied Critical Habitat Designation

Federal regulators say they won't designate critical habitat for the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week that the rusty patched bumblebee can get along without having specially protected habitat, even though its population has dropped 90% in the past two decades. The service says habitat loss isn't the primary reason for the decline of the bee, which is also harmed by pesticides, disease and climate change. But environmental groups say the bee has lost much of its grassland habitat and the decision will worsen its chances for recovery. The bee can