Morning Headlines: DeWine Issues No New Orders During Evening Address; U of A to Cut 178 Jobs

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 16:

DeWine issues no new orders during evening address

University of Akron to cut 178 jobs, 96 union faculty among them

Masks now required in public spaces in Cleveland

Several Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus

Cleveland Diocese names new bishop

Akron police searching for 3 suspects in death of man, daughter

Replica movie cars seized from convicted Youngstown-area man up for auction

Stark County Fair scaling back to Junior Fair only

Ohio breweries help state voter registration effort

DeWine issues no new orders during evening address

Gov. Mike DeWine won wide praise for his quick response early during the coronavirus outbreak. Now he’s facing criticism. In a televised address Wednesday, DeWine implored Ohioans to wear face coverings at all times when they’re in public but issued no mandate. With the virus surging again in Ohio, DeWine is requiring masks in just the hardest hit counties even as some states are issuing wider and stricter measures. Some think DeWine’s edicts have gone too far and others believe he’s backed down from protecting the public.

U of A to cut 178 jobs

The University of Akron is eliminating 178 positions, including 96 unionized faculty, as part of an effort to stem a huge budget deficit. The board of trustees approved the cuts that represent about 20% of unionized faculty. It’s expected to save more than $16 million. An additional 84 personnel also volunteered to resign or retire. An agreement with the Akron chapter of the American Association of University Professors to extend its current contract through December 2021 and implement temporary wage cuts and health insurance premium increases, will go to a vote for members' approval or rejection no later than Aug. 3. Before the meeting, faculty rallied on campus opposing the move.

Masks now required in public spaces in Cleveland

It took four hours of discussion, but Cleveland City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The city’s police and health departments will be able to cite people and businesses, which was the focus of most of the debate. The city plans to target high-traffic areas such as bars and restaurants. Individuals will first get a warning, then could face fines of $25.

Several Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus

Cedar Point has been open one week today, and three employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. WKYC-TV reports contact tracing is under way to determine who the associates may have interacted with. In addition to required mask-wearing and social distancing, several rides remain shut down.

Cleveland Diocese names new bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has a new bishop. Pope Francis named Greensburg, Pennsylvania Bishop Edward Malesic to the post. He replaces Bishop Nelson Perez who left in January to become Bishop of Philadelphia. Malesic, 59, has been the Greensburg bishop since 2015. He’s a Pennsylvania native and will be the 12th bishop of the Cleveland Diocese.

Akron police searching for 3 suspects in death of man, daughter

Akron police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people believed to be connected to the deaths of a man and his one-year-old daughter, who were struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in West Akron on Sunday. Police believe Horace Lee and his daughter were intentionally targeted. Police have also released a photo of a black SUV that they believe was involved. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Replica movie cars seized from convicted Youngstown area man up for auction

You soon have the chance to own a piece of movie history. The U.S. Marshals will put three replica cars from the hit movies “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters” and “Batman” on the auction block in Canal Fulton August 1. A 1981 DeLorean; a 1959 Cadillac Hearse; and a 1995 Chevy Caprice were seized from Ryan Sheridan, a Youngstown-area man who’s serving 7 ½ years in prison for healthcare fraud. Sheridan pleaded guilty to overbilling Medicaid by tens of millions of dollars though Braking Point Recovery Center. The auction will be at Skipco Auto Auction and will be simulcast online.

Stark County Fair scaling back to Junior Fair only

Like many throughout Ohio this summer and fall, The Stark County Fair will be scaled back. The fair board this week says only the Junior Fair competition will go on as planned Sept. 1 through the 6. There will be no rides or grandstand entertainment due to social distancing requirements to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio Secretary of State teams up with beer makers for voter registration effort

The state's top elections official is working with beer makers to increase voter registration. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says more than 30 Ohio craft breweries will put labels on their cans and bottles that direct people to a link where they can register online. LaRose says Ohio's registration rate of 8 million people out of 11 million is pretty good but says the state can do better. LaRose supports the idea of doing more, such as postage paid absentee ballots, but says he needs legislative approval. House Democrats argue LaRose can carry out that order on his own.