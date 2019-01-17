Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County Inmate Attempts Suicide, Portman Proposes Deal To End Shutdown

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 17:

Another Cuyahoga County jail inmate attempts suicide;

Portman proposes a deal to end the government shutdown;

Cleveland Clinic finds doctor didn't overprescribe to patients;

Ohio among states gearing up for abortion rights challenge;

Cleveland Jewish organizations offer safety training following Pittsburgh shootings;

Ohio ranks 24th nationwide for student success;

Sterling Jewlers reaches $11M settlement over credit practices;

Another Cuyahoga County jail inmate has attempted suicide. WEWS-TV reports the inmate was discovered during round checks and is in stable condition at a medical facility. There’s been more than 55 inmate suicide attempts within the last 12 months, according to a U.S. Marshals report that also highlighted inhumane conditions inside the jail. Eight inmates died last year.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman is hoping he can fill the role of deal-maker between Congress and the White House in efforts to end the government shutdown. Portman told reporters this week that he and a small bipartisan group of Senators are working on a deal that provides $25 billion over the next five years for barriers, technology and drones at the border. In return, Portman said President Trump could offer Democrats one of their goals, which is legal status for DACA recipients brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump has previously said there is no room for negotiation on border wall funding.

The Cleveland Clinic says its preliminary investigation didn’t find any inappropriate prescriptions made by a former doctor. Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System fired Dr. William Husel Monday for allegedly giving excessive pain medicine to over 25 near-death patients in the last few years, who all ended up passing away. He previously worked at the Cleveland Clinic. Mount Carmel said Husel is the only doctor involved, but 20 other employees have been placed on administrative leave. Husel is currently being sued in the alleged wrongful death of a 79-year-old woman who died in 2017.

Ohio could be among the states gearing up for a Supreme Court challenge to abortion rights in the United States. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated that he would sign a heartbeat bill, a restriction of abortion beyond the first detectable heartbeat. Two separate heartbeat bills in Ohio failed to get past former Gov. John Kasich. Ohio is one of five states expected to consider heartbeat bills in the coming term.

The shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people in October is prompting Cleveland Jewish organizations to train the community on how to stay safe in a place of worship. The Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host a free, two-hour session that will focus on security best practices and what to do in active shooter situations. There will also be a panel to talk about the state of civil rights and hate crimes. The event is set for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Mandel Jewish Community Center.

Ohio ranks 24th nationwide for how well it prepares students for success, according to the Nation's Report Card. That’s an improvement from the previous two years when it was ranked 26th and 29th. The annual assessment by Education Week looks at 13 measures. Ohio scored highest in graduation rates and children that have at least one parent employed. Massachusetts ranked first in the report.

Fairlawn-based Sterling Jewelers has reached an $11 million settlement over its credit practices. The settlement involves several brands, including Kay Jewelers and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry. It resolves claims that consumers were signed up for store credit cards and enrolled in credit insurance without their knowledge or consent. It also said the terms of store cards were misrepresented. Sterling's parent company, Signet Jewelers Ltd., disagrees with the allegations but decided to avoid the time and expense of legal proceedings.