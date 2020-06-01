Morning Headlines: Cleveland Protests Turn Violent; DeWine Deploys National Guard

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 1:

Cleveland protests turn violent;

DeWine deploys National Guard;

Cleveland residents clean up after protests;

Akron protest turns chaotic, police throw tear gas;

Police chief: Damage caused by out-of-towners;

18-year-old hit by truck during Akron protest;

Lorain police department joins peaceful protest;

65 arrested during Cleveland protest;

Ohio COVID-19 cases exceeds 35,500;

Kent Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19;

Protests over the death of George Floyd were held all over the state and nation this weekend, including in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Mansfield, Lorain, Youngstown and Columbus. Police cars were set on fire in Cleveland on Saturday, businesses on Euclid Avenue and Playhouse Square were looted and police used tear gas to disperse crowds. A protest was held in Kent and another is expected to be held in Ravenna Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson imposed a curfew that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gov. Mike DeWine deployed the National Guard and Ohio State Highway Patrol to Cleveland and Columbus after peaceful protests turned violent. During the three days of protests, windows were shattered and many businesses were looted in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports more than 100 government buildings in Columbus have been damaged. The National Guard will enforce curfews set by cities. Anyone who breaks curfew is subject to arrest. Cleveland's curfew is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Clean-up efforts were organized in downtown Cleveland on Sunday. Businesses along Public Square, East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue — including House of Blues, Butcher and the Brewer, CLE Clothing Co. and Heinen’s — had windows smashed and other damage. The crowd broke into the Arcade and smashed up windows of many businesses. Cleveland.com reports volunteers and business owners had just a few hours to sweep up glass and board up windows before a city curfew resumed at noon.

Akron was one of the many cities were protests were held in response to the death of George Floyd. The Beacon Journal reports more than 1,000 protesters marched around the city at noon on Saturday, joined by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan who handed out gloves and face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The demonstration went downhill shortly after 6 p.m. Police began firing tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds, forcing them to disperse. It's unknown what incited the police to use those tactics.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Sunday that many of the protesters who damaged city property were not from the Cleveland area. Protests erupted across Northeast Ohio this weekend, resulting in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and many cop cars lit on fire. Williams said out-of-town residents caused the destruction, but Cleveland.com reports officials provided no evidence to back up his statement. Many other cities and states are making the same claims. At the heart of the protests, Minneapolis's mayor said nearly 80% of the protesters were not from the area and wanted to cause harm.

An 18 year old from Tallmadge suffered a concussion, broken wrist and other injuries after being hit by a truck during a protest Saturday in Akron. The Beacon Journal reports Sam Borrell was struck by a pick-up truck between Main and Market streets. Borrell said he formed a line with the protestors to block traffic and didn't have time to get out of the way when the truck made a U-turn. Akron police said an investigation is underway.

While many protests turned violent over the weekend, Lorain's police department marched peacefully with protestors and announced some changes. WEWS reports the Lorain Police Department has created a civilian use of force advisory board that will be composed of diverse individuals to review police force in the city. The department also has plans to have discussions with the community. Many protests in cities like Cleveland, Akron and Columbus resulted in tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department said 65 people were arrested during protests Saturday night, including one juvenile. The protests in Cleveland ended with cop cars and the justice center being lit on fire. WEWS reports the department said most of the arrests were for violating curfew, which was imposed Saturday at 8 p.m. The sheriff and police departments said Sunday that most of the people who caused the destruction were from outside the city, but Cleveland.com reports there's no evidence to prove that claim.

Ohio now has more than 35,500 total cases of COVID-19, which is a nearly 2% increase between Saturday and Sunday. More than 2,100 people have died. The Ohio Department of Health's 21-day trends show hospitalizations and deaths slowly trending downward while cases remain flat. Gov. Mike DeWine has scaled back his coronavirus press briefings to three a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A Sheetz employee in Kent has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Record-Courier reports the employee worked at the gas station on Mantua Street since May 21 and was notified Friday. A Sheetz spokesperson said the location will remain open because they're following strict disinfecting protocols. Health officials say symptoms can develop within two weeks of initial contact.