Morning Headlines: Cleveland to Observe Indigenous Peoples' Day; CLE Council Passes Lead-Safe Law

Here's your morning headlines for Thursday, July 25:

Cleveland to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day;

CLE Council passes lead-safe law;

Group takes first step in overturning nuclear bailout bill;

Man fatally shot at Cleveland public library;

More ex-athletes sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor;

State budget includes mental health services for students;

Poster denying Holocaust put on Jewish museum sign;

Northeast Ohio Medical University announces new president;

August 9 will be Indigenous Peoples' Day in Cleveland. City council approved the resolution Wednesday as a way to honor Native Americans. The resolution is a compromise on a previous request to replace Columbus Day in October. So, both days will be observed. Last year, the city of Columbus replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Summit County council voted in April to celebrate "North American First Peoples Day" the first Monday in October.

Cleveland City Council has passed legislation to reduce lead poisoning in children. The law will require rental units to get lead-safe certificates by 2021, mandates disclosures to potential homebuyers on whether houses are lead-free and create lead-safe boards to track progress. The city said it will apply for a five-year, $9 million housing grant to help fund inspections and renovations.

Efforts are already underway to overturn a bailout for the state’s nuclear power plants that was signed by Gov. DeWine this week. The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has filed paperwork with the state for a potential statewide ballot issue in November 2020. Lawmakers approved giving $150 million a year to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo. The legislation will tack a new fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio while scaling back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar. The first step for the group will be to collect an initial 1,000 signatures from registered voters and get a petition and summary approved by the secretary of state and attorney general.

Cleveland police said one man was killed in a shooting at a public library branch. Brandon Cutnoe, 19, was shot multiple times Tuesday evening in the bathroom at the South Brooklyn branch. Investigators said Cutnoe apparently had gotten into an argument with the suspect, who fled the library on foot after firing shots. The library will re-open Thursday. It has security guards but not metal detectors. An investigation is ongoing.

More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago. Similar to at least six other pending federal lawsuits, the case filed Monday states school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss. The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center. Ohio State publicly apologized after an investigation for the university found Strauss sexually abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997. Related lawsuits are in mediation. Strauss died in 2005.

Part of the new $69 billion state budget includes funding for expanding mental health services for Ohio students. Lawmakers set aside $250 million for the so-called "wraparound services." Akron schools, for example, will receive an additional $5 million in state funds next year to support existing programs that address areas like mental health and homelessness. Overall, Summit County’s 17 districts will see an additional $9 million for wraparound services. Canton schools will receive $2 million.

Police are investigating a poster denying the Holocaust that was placed on a sign outside the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood. The police chief said similar fliers have appeared in other parts of the state. The poster read: "Holocaust = Fake News" and it referenced the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. A museum spokesperson said they’re taking steps to ensure the safety of employees and visitors, but wouldn't discuss any specific security measures.

The Northeast Ohio Medical University has introduced it next president. Dr. John Langell replaces outgoing president Dr. Jay Gershen, who retires in September. Langell is currently Vice Dean of the University of Utah medical school and a former Air Force medical commander. He also has an interest in medical innovation, with more than a dozen patents.