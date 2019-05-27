Morning Headlines: Cavs Owner Recovering from Stroke Symptoms, Ohio Property Owners Owed Millions

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 27:

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke. Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a statement that Gilbert "received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably" after going to a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday with "stroke-like symptoms." Gilbert is the company's founder and chairman. The company said Gilbert's family requests privacy at this time.

A judge said about 3,000 Ohio property owners are owed millions because of a decade-old error calculating property taxes. Cuyahoga County Judge John O'Donnell said members of a class-action lawsuit alleging property tax overcharging in 2009, 2010 and 2011 are owed nearly $4 million. The judge said in a ruling last month that the award includes more than $870,000 in interest. Taxpayers who sued blamed erroneous tax bills and delays in a county tax revision board's administrative process. According to Cleveland.com, the county disagrees with the ruling and has appealed. The county said that property owners could have used the administrative process to sort out discrepancies in property tax bills.

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would give parents an alternative to giving up custody of troubled children so they can receive desperately needed and expensive services. The amendment to Ohio's two-year budget is aimed at so-called "multisystem youths," which are those needing help from agencies that cover disabilities, child welfare and mental health. Under the current system, parents sometimes relinquish custody to the state to obtain help for their child because they don't have the money and insurance coverage. Sen. Jay Hottinger told the Columbus Dispatch the goal of the state should always be to maintain families. His proposal would provide $20 million over two years to parents facing this choice.

Aviation companies are asking the Ohio Senate to restore tax exemptions they said help them compete within the industry. At issue are exemptions related to the sales of so-called fractional aircraft, or planes where multiple owners share the cost of purchasing and operating the aircraft. The tax exemptions also affect aircraft parts and maintenance and flight simulators. Gongwer News Service reports that the House version of Ohio's $69 billion two-year budget removed the sales tax exemptions. Industry officials are now making their case to the Ohio Senate to restore them.

Ford is looking at a possible sale of both of its shuttered production facilities in Northeast Ohio. Crain’s Cleveland Business reports Ford is in talks to sell both its Walton Hills stamping plant and Brook Park aluminum plant. Sources wouldn’t identify the buyer to Crain’s but said the deal would be a game-changer for the region’s economy.

Dayton is estimating it spent about $650,000 on security for a rally attended by a small group of Ku Klux Klan members and hundreds of protesters. City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the city spent about a $250,000 on personnel and about $400,000 on materials ahead of Saturday's rally. Dickstein told the Dayton Daily News there's no way to recapture the spent funds but notes that safety measures were needed because "the world has changed greatly." There were no reported clashes or problems at the downtown rally. The city blocked streets with large trucks and brought in officers from other jurisdictions to keep protesters separated from members of an obscure Klan group called the Honorable Sacred Knights.

Kent State University has reached a deal to sell 270 acres including a large chunk of its former golf course for more than $6 million. The university’s Vice President for Compliance, Risk Management and Real Estate told the Record-Courier the decision to sell the properties is part of the facilities master planning process. The paper reports the deal still needs to be approved by the school’s board of trustees and state lawmakers.

Ohio Wesleyan said a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumni couple is the largest single donation in the school's 177-year history. The school said the gift will support its plans to renew its residential campus, including construction of new senior student apartments. The gift also will go toward plans to renovate and restore Slocum Hall, a 121-year-old campus landmark. The donation is part of a $200 million fundraising campaign intended to provide money for scholarships, faculty innovation, living and learning environments and real-world experiences.