Morning Headlines: Browns Report False Positive COVID-19 Tests; Four Bars Cited for COVID Violations

Morning Headlines for Monday, August 24:

Browns halt, then resume practice after false positive COVID tests

Sundy COVID-19 cases again below three-week average

Four Northeast Ohio bars cited for COVID-19 violations

Jordan, Smith to represent Ohio at RNC

Cleveland police union opts not to endorse 2020 candidate

More Summit County schools plan for sports

Biden launches ad aimed at Trump's Goodyear backlash

Metro RTA resumes more services

Browns halt, then resume practice after false positive COVID tests

The NFL revealed Sunday that irregularities were found in dozens of COVID-19 tests by one of its testing partners. The Cleveland Browns shut down their facilities on Sunday retested all the players, coaches and staffers that tested positive on Saturday, and all came back negative. They then held a light practice in the afternoon. The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL uses BioReference for all of its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly.

Sunday COVID-19 cases again below three-week average

New COVID-19 cases were below the three-week average on Sunday. The state reported 637 cases, bringing the total to nearly 115,000. The number of Ohioans who have died with the coronavirus rose by 3, to nearly 4,000. Deaths and hospitalizations all fell below the three-week daily average.

Four Northeast Ohio bars cited for COVID-19 violations

Four Northeast Ohio bars were cited for violating Ohio's coronavirus health orders over the weekend. In Akron, The Highland Tavern in Highland Square was cited for the second time for serving alcohol after the 10 p.m. cut off and for patrons gathering in groups. Agents also cited Mickey's in the Valley and Thursday's Lounge in Akron, and Blossom Lounge in Cleveland. Other violations include patrons congregating without masks. The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties, which can include fines or suspending or revoking liquor licenses. The state's investigative unit said there were more than 10 establishments statewide that were cited in the past 48 hours.

Jordan, Smith to represent Ohio at RNC

The virtual Republican National Convention gets underway tonight, and two Ohioans will have the spotlight this week. Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Urbana, who has been one of President Trump's closest allies, will speak tonight. Also set to speak is Cleveland native Ja’Ron Smith, who serves as Deputy Assistant to the President Office of American Innovation. He's set to speak Thursday.

Cleveland police union opts not to endorse 2020 candidate

The Cleveland police union is sitting this election out. Cleveland.com reports the union will not endorse a presidential candidate in 2020. The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association backed Donald Trump in 2016, endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time its 51-year history. That decision sparked divisions within the group and ultimately cost former president Steve Loomis his job. Cleveland.com reports the union’s board of directors, a group of 30 officers, voted not to endorse candidates for president or for mayor in future elections.

More Summit County schools plan for sports

There's a growing number of Summit County schools that are moving forward with all fall sports amid the pandemic. The Beacon Journal reports Cuyahoga Falls and Twinsburg will open their seasons in September after Gov. Mike DeWine cleared the way for contact sports. The newspaper reports at least 16 high school athletic teams with a positive COVID-19 case have been investigated by Summit County Public Health. As a result, some schools will not be playing Week 1 games this weekend. The Canton Repository reports the Canton McKinley football team returned to full practice on Sunday after two positive COVID-19 cases sidelined the team. Akron Public Schools has suspended all extracurricular activities, including sports, until Nov. 11.

Biden launches ad aimed at Trump's Goodyear backlash

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is rolling out a new ad seizing on President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Akron-based Goodyear tires. Cleveland.com reports the 30-second spot will run in the Cleveland market this week, to coincide with the Republican National Convention. The ad features a quote from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The ad will also air in the battleground state of North Carolina, where Goodyear has a plant. Trump last week tweeted that people should not buy Goodyear tires based on the company’s policy to ban employees from wearing political attire in the workplace, including Trump’s MAGA hats.

Metro RTA resumes more services

Summit County’s transit agency is continuing to ramp up service that was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Metro RTA resumed Sunday service yesterday and will resume its DASH downtown shuttle today. METRO says the schedule change will bring 84% of bus service back on the road.