Morning Headlines: Another Akron Business to Move to East End; Voters Accidentally Purged from Rolls

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 19:

Ernst & Young to move to Akron's East End

An Akron accounting firm is the latest business to move from downtown to the city's new East End development. The Beacon Journal reports Ernst & Young plans to relocate to space on East Market Street at the former Goodyear Tire & Co. campus next year. It employs around 85 people. Meanwhile Bacock & Wilcox Enterprises, which makes equipment for coal-fired plants, is transitioning from Baberton to a building at East End by the end of the year.

1,000 voters accidentally purged from rolls

More than 1,000 Cuyahoga County voters have been improperly removed from voter rolls. The Ohio House Democratic Caucus found the mistake after comparing state and county voting data. Local elections officials submitted their finalized purge lists last Friday. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said it was a miscommunication and has alerted other counties about the issue. Others that could have been affected include Summit, Franklin, Lucas and Hamilton counties. The Caucus is working with the affected counties to put those improperly removed back on voter rolls.

Senators to hold hearings amid investigations into Facebook, Google

State senators will be holding two hearings to gather input on how Facebook and Google impact Ohioans. There will be one in Cleveland and another in Cincinnati sometime next month — dates haven't been released. The announcement was induced by the launch of antitrust investigations against the companies for possibly threatening consumer data, including one opened by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The move comes as scrutiny of big tech companies widens across the federal government and U.S. Congress, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are also investigating.

Akron entrpreneur Ian Schwarber dies at 38

A young Akron leader and entrepreneur has died. Ian Schwarber, 38, helped develop the University's of Akron EXL Center, which gives students hands-on experience in their chosen professions. The Beacon Journal reports Schwarber's family found him unresponsive in his Merriman Hills home Tuesday morning. A cause of death hasn't been determined. Schwarber was a recipient of Greater Akron Chamber's 30 for the Future awards for accomplishments and community service, and was a part of this year's class of Leadership Ohio, a statewide leadership development program.

Study: Heart infections linked to drug abuse

A new Cleveland Clinic study suggests there's a link between heart infections and drug abuse. Researchers said heart valve infections related to drug abuse are rapidly increasing in the U.S., mainly in the Midwest. The study also found that those who abused drugs and develop heart issues were hopsitalized longer, leading to large medical costs. Researchers said the results should be a red flag for health care providers, saying that there needs to be treatment not only for the infection, but for preventing relapses.