Morning Headlines: Akron City Hospital Diverts Trauma Patients, NWS Warns of Flooding in NE Ohio

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 1:

Akron City Hospital diverts trauma patients;

National Weather Service warns of flooding in NE Ohio;

Hospital, doc face 9th suit over patient deaths, drug doses;

Rep. Dave Joyce reintroduces act to expand marijuana industry;

Akron house fire survivor couldn't reach family, cause of fire unknown;

Lorain County coroner says death of woman was cold-related;

Akron Better Block plans fourth event;

Browns Mayfield, Chubb miss Pepsi Rookie of the Year;

Browns announces increase in season ticket prices;

Summa Health’s Akron City Hospital is temporarily diverting patients with complex head traumas or strokes to other area hospitals. The Beacon Journal reports Summa’s neurosurgeon staff isn’t able to work around-the-clock for traumas because of recent staff changes. The diversion is projected to last for one more week. The decision doesn’t threaten Summa’s status as a Level 1 Trauma Center. Its ability to train emergency department physicians had been revolved in early 2017, and hope to have it again by 2020.

Northeast Ohio is going from the bitter cold to a quick thaw, and that's creating flooding concerns. Temperatures could hit 60 by Monday. In Vermilion — a city that straddles Lorain and Erie Counties — police say the Vermilion River may flood early next week. The National Weather Service has also indicated flooding may be a concern in low-lying areas and places closest to rivers and streams.

A new wrongful-death lawsuit alleges a Columbus-area hospital patient was given a lethal painkiller overdose weeks after concern was raised about the doctor who ordered the medication. It's the ninth lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health System, now-fired Dr. William Husel, and pharmacists and nurses accused of wrongly approving and administering the drugs. Mount Carmel found Husel ordered potentially fatal doses for at least 28 patients. That's under investigation. The hospital acknowledged Husel worked for weeks after concern was raised in October. It says three patients died during that span after receiving excessive doses.

An Ohio Republican is hoping House Democratic leaders will be more open to his legislation easing marijuana restrictions than the GOP. Cleveland.com reports that Dave Joyce is reintroducing his “Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States," act. The bill argues that under the state’s rights clause, Ohio and other states should be allowed to expand business opportunities for the marijuana industry, which is blocked from using banks and other financial institutions. Joyce co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Cannabis Caucus which is pushing to keep the federal government from interfering with states’ efforts to legalize marijuana.

The only person to survive a deadly fire Wednesday in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood said he was unable to reach his family. Jesus Castaneda tells the Beacon Journal he tumbled out of a second floor window just as his fiancé was ready to hand him his children. He then smashed in a ground level glass door, but was pushed back by flames. Firefighters prevented him from reentering through a kitchen window. He said he’s doesn’t know what started the fire that killed fiancé Lydia Aponte and her three children. Investigators have yet to issue a cause.

The Lorain County coroner says the death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant house was likely related to the dangerous cold gripping the state. A 60-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday in a home she had been staying in for several months. The coroner said it appears she died of hypothermia. Thirteen people across the Midwest are believed to have died from the cold.

The non-profit Better Block has scheduled its fourth event, this time in Akron's Copley Road business district in May. The group organizes temporary projects to engage residents to reimagine at least part of their neighborhood, usually a busy street. It can include things like bike lanes or pop-up cafes. Better Block will host a meeting Friday at 6 p.m. to gather community input. Previous projects have been in neighborhoods including North Hill, Middlebury and Kenmore.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb have been passed over by Pepsi as Rookie of the Year. Pepsi has announced New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won the award voted on by fans. There is still a chance for Mayfield or Chubb to win the big one - the Associated Press Rookie of the Year. The winner will be announced Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

The Browns improved this past season, and now ticket prices are going up. The team announced Thursday that a segment of season ticket prices will increase about 7-percent. Prices for 43 percent of Browns season tickets will not change or will decrease, and the Browns are still expected to rank near the lowest per game ticket price in the league, according to Cleveland.com.