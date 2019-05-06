Morning Headlines: Akron to Cast Primary Votes, Yost Pulls Video from Campaign Email

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 6:

Akron to cast primary votes;

Yost pulls video from campaign email;

A recap of Kent State's May 4 commemoration events;

Federal regulators call on state to work on backlog of Medicaid applicants;

Cleveland RTA to set meetings, surveys to improve conditions;

Aultman, Akron Children's to open new office in North Carolina;

Contest opens for anti-bullying car plate design;

Akron to cast primary votes

Voters in Akron are dealing with an earlier primary day this year. The polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Beginning this year, the primary has been moved to the spring. Election officials said the previous date in the fall made it more difficult for them to get overseas ballots ready for the general election. Voters in Akron will be choosing their party’s nominees for mayor and council. You can see who’s running in Akron and find out more about them in our online voter guide by clicking here. Across Summit County, voters will also have the chance to cast ballots on council races local issues.

Yost pulls video from campaign email

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has removed a publicly funded video from his state website after a newspaper reported it was linked to a campaign fundraising email. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Yost concedes the video's inclusion "sends a wrong message." Yost said he takes full responsibility for his campaign staff embedding the video in an email. The video reviews Yost's first 100 days in office. The email sent last week to Yost's political supporters discusses his accomplishments since taking office and includes a "donate" button to click.

Recap of Kent State's May 4 commemoration events

Nearly 500 people gathered at Kent State University on Saturday to remember the students killed and injured when Ohio National Guard members opened fire during protests over the Vietnam War. Events included a candlelight vigil at the sites where the four students were killed. Nine other students were injured. As part of the commemoration of the 49th anniversary, journalist Bob Woodward spoke at the university's M.A.C. Center, during which he revealed the existence of previously unknown recording from 1971, during which President Richard Nixon referred to the shooting as a good model for regaining order during the Attica prison riots.

Federal regulators call on state to work on backlog of Medicaid applicants

Federal regulators have asked the state to work on resolving its backlog of more than 70,000 applications from poor and disabled Ohioans seeking Medicaid benefits. Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said regulators indicated Ohio isn't where it needs to be with Medicaid applications. The Columbus Dispatch reports Corcoran says regulators asked Ohio to put together a plan addressing the issue. She said the state is working to diagnose what's causing the problem and how to fix it.

Cleveland RTA to set meetings, surveys to improve conditions

Cleveland RTA wants to know what’s better: more frequent service or more widespread coverage. Cleveland.com reports the mass transit agency is conducting meetings and online surveys over the next month to get a better sense of what its riders really want. RTA has shared two different maps showing very different options for how service could change over the next decade if funding stays the same. Cleveland.com also reports the agency will hold additional meetings later this Summer based on options for increased or decreased funding.

Aultman, Akron Children's to open new office in North Carolina

The opening of a new medical office in North Canton later this month is another sign of growing cooperation between Aultman and Akron Children’s Hospital. Gatehouse Media Ohio reports the new Akron Children’s facility focused on specialty pediatric programs is scheduled to open May 21 on the Aultman North Campus. Gatehouse reports other cooperative ventures are underway between the two historic competitors — a process which began about a decade ago when two began working together are outpatient and specialty services on various Aultman campuses.

Contest opens for anti-bullying car plate design

Children in Ohio are getting the chance to design an anti-bullying license plate. A contest to create the logo and slogan for the plates is a joint effort of the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Ohio Education Association. The contest is open to children currently enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. Entries must be postmarked by the end of the month. Attorney General Dave Yost said the contest provides a way for children to push back against bullying with their creativity. The winner will receive a certificate and see the winning artwork featured on the special plates. Contributions from sales of the plates will fund bullying prevention grants for nonprofits, schools and school districts.