Morning Headlines: 4 Ohioans Undergo COVID-19 Testing; Sanders, Biden to Hold Cleveland Rallies

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 9:

4 Ohioans undergo COVID-19 testing

Ohio officials said the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19, but test results are awaited from four people. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said officials expect a case “any day now." Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health now has the ability to conduct testing. By Monday, two private labs in the state will be doing likewise with hospitals soon to follow. Health department tests will prioritize the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and compromised immune systems, and health care workers. Other tests are to be done only with a health provider's order. Click here to learn about symptoms, prevention and other information. Click here to get the latest updates in Ohio.

Sanders, Biden to hold Cleveland rallies

Democratic presidential frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will hold rallies just a couple miles apart in Cleveland Tuesday night. Sanders will be at the Huntington Convention Center at 8 p.m., and Biden will be at Cuyahoga Community College at 8:30 p.m. Biden has more than 650 delegates heading into primaries Tuesday in six states. Sanders has around 570. Ohio's primary is March 17.

Convention center sends festival food to tornado victims

More than a ton of food ordered for last week’s Arnold Sports Festival has been donated to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there. The Greater Columbus Convention Center expected to feed around 200,000 visitors during the four-day festival that ended on Sunday, but those plans were thwarted when the Ohio Department of Health issued an order restricting most spectators because of coronavirus concerns. Convention center officials sayida refrigerated truck arrived at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to help feed 2,000 first responders.

1 dead, 17 injured after Saturday night party in Cleveland

Police said gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people. Cleveland police said officers found a 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at an address in a neighborhood on the city's east side. They believe a fight had broken out and some people were ejected from the party, but people returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back. Police said both male and female victims had injuries ranging from minor to serious. The case remains under investigation.

Cleveland RTA up santizing practices amid COVID-19 outbreak

Begining Monday, Cleveland's Regional Transit Authority is santizing busses every day in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rail cars are sanitized every three days. The RTA is using a santiizer provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disinfecting wipes are also available for workers and passengers. More than 460 cases of the virus have been confirmed nationwide, and 19 people have died. There are no cases in Ohio. Four people in the state are being tested.