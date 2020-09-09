Morning Headlines: 3 Teens Charged in Officer's Shooting Death; DeWine Disspells "FEMA camps" Rumor

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 9:

3 teens charged in killing of Cleveland detective, informant

Gov. DeWine disspells "FEMA camps" rumor

Ohio Election results will likely take weeks

Internet issues cause problems for school districts

Ohio back on New York State travel advisory list

Thousands must repay unemployment overpayments

3 teens charged in killing of Cleveland detective, informant

Three teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during what authorities believe was a robbery attempt. David McDaniel Jr., 18, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder. Two other teens face charges in juvenile court. They are accused of fatally shooting detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess on Thursday night as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car. Police have said Skernivitz and Dingess were on an undercover drug operation that night.

DeWine disspells "FEMA camps" rumor

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday dispelled an internet conspiracy that claims some federal coronavirus funds will be used to separate children from parents in quarantine. DeWine says the rumor misinterprets a Federal Emergency Management Agency order that pays for temporary housing for people in congregate housing. The order, which was first issued on March 31 and then renewed on April 29 and August 31, creates a funding mechanism to allow for federal reimbursement for communities that choose to offer alternate locations for people to safely isolate or quarantine outside of their homes. The option has been used in a handful of cases in Ohio.

Ohio Election results will likely take weeks

Ohio’s elections chief said Tuesday that he continues to take steps to head off a potentially chaotic November election. Those include adding clarity to absentee ballot request forms, tracking poll worker recruitment and upgrading his website to clearly show how many absentee ballots are outstanding on Election Night. Ohio law requires county boards of elections to count any absentee ballot that is postmarked by Election Day as long as it arrives at the board within 10 days of the election. LaRose says official results won't be available for weeks after Election Day.

Internet issues cause problems for school districts

It was a rough first day back at school for some Summit County school districts. The Beacon Journal reports internet issues caused problems at Barberton, Coventry, Copley-Fairlawn, Manchester, Norton, Revere and Stow-Munroe Falls on Tuesday. The districts contract with Cuyahoga Falls-based NEOnet for internet services. But NEOnet Assistant Director Christopher Zolla tells the newspaper that the issue was with Securly, a separately contracted software system.

Ohio back on New York State travel advisory list

Ohio is back on a travel advisory list issued by the state of New York due to an increase in coronavirus cases. Ohio last month was removed from New York’s risk list after the rate of new COVID-19 cases had declined. Ohioans now visiting New York City or other popular destinations like Chautauqua, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Ohio, meanwhile, has six states on its travel advisory list – Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota and Nevada. Ohio does not require a two week quarantine for travelers. After peaking September 1, Ohio has seen a decline in new cases over the past three days, with levels well below the three week average.

Thousands must repay unemployment overpayments

Thousands of Ohioans who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been told they were overpaid. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 6% of the nearly 800,000 Ohioans paid unemployment benefits have been alerted of the overpayment. That's about 48,000 people. People who believe they received an overpayment alert by mistake have three weeks to file an appeal. If overpayments aren't paid back, the money could be taken from future benefits or a collections process could begin.