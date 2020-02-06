Morning Headlines: $100K Reward for Rocky River Reservation Murders; Ohioan Tested for Coronavirus

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 6:

$100,000 reward for Rocky River murders;

Ohio resident tested for coronavirus;

New Sherwin-Williams headquarters to be announced;

Diocese of Cleveland to close Akron elementary school;

Apartment building for I Promise School families moves forward;

University Hospitals faces 2 more lawsuits;

Akron Main Street construction to be complete this summer;

Second Ohio child dies from flu;

Cleveland church can stay open to house the homeless;

A reward for information in the slayings of a man and a woman in the Cleveland Metroparks last year has increased to $100,000. The bodies of 33-year-old Katherine Brown and 40-year-old Carnell Sledge were found in the Rocky River Reservation near Fairview Park last June. They were shot in the head. Relatives of Brown joined the FBI at a news conference Wednesday to announce the family has contributed $70,000 to the reward.

An Ohio resident is being monitored for the coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) sent samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results are expected in the next few days. Information about the individual such as where they live hasn't been released. ODH said the state remains at low risk. There are currently no cases of the coronavirus in Ohio. Health officials believe the virus spread out of Wuhan, China, infecting thousands worldwide and killing hundreds in China.

The long-awaited location of global paint maker Sherwin-Williams’ new headquarters could be announced Thursday. News outlets including Cleveland.com report that Sherwin Williams will stay in downtown Cleveland with a new HQ near Public Square. A new R&D center is expected to be built in Brecksville. The deal likely includes incentives from the city, county, and state, along with local economic development groups. Sherwin-Williams has been located in downtown

The Diocese of Cleveland is closing an elementary school in Akron after this school year. The Diocese cited rising costs and declining enrollment as the reason for shuttering St. Matthew Parish Elementary in the Ellet neighborhood. It opened in 1949 as the 17th parish in Akron. It has about 150 students and about 20 staff.

Akron City Council has signed off on selling two acres of land to build a 50-unit apartment building for I Promise School families. The $1 sale to the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation will clear way for the complex at Cedar and Maple streets. The I Promise School is a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools for at risk third and fourth graders that includes wraparound services for families.

University Hospitals is facing two more lawsuits stemming from a 2018 freezer malfunction at the Ajuha Medical Center fertility clinic. A woman claims the malfunction caused the loss of her eggs, and a couple says they lost embryos. University Hospitals declined to comment. The fertility clinic storage freezer was mostly used for storing embryos, eggs from donors and women who delayed pregnancy. The incident destroyed 4,000 eggs and embryos. More than 200 families have already settled lawsuits against the hospital.

The first phase of Akron’s $31 million Main Street makeover is set to be complete in July. Crews have shifted from the west side to the east side of the street. On-street parking still won't be available until construction is complete. The makeover is a part of the Main Street Corridor project, which will include new sidewalks, more greenspace and a rubber worker statue set to be installed this summer.

An 11-year-old from Lake County died from the flu this week. It's the second pediatric death in the state; the first was a 16-year-old in Cuyahoga County. There's been more than 3,600 flu hospitalizations in Ohio as of last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 6,600 people have died from the flu nationwide this season. Health officials recommend getting the flu shot, washing your hands and avoid contact with anyone who's sick.

A Cleveland church will be allowed to continue housing homeless people through the end of winter. The fire department on Christmas Eve issued a cease order to the Denison Avenue United Church of Christ, saying it doesn’t meet code. Cleveland.com reports the city’s board of building standards and appeals says the shelter can stay open if it makes necessary changes by mid-April. Changes include getting a proper permit, emergency lighting, exit signs and a manual fire alarm system.