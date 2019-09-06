More Questions Arise Over Clearing Out Voter Rolls

Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates say some people should not be removed.

Active voters removed

The Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, said her own name is on a list of voters in Franklin County that was flagged to go through the process of being confirmed as a registered voter. And she said there’s no reason for it.

“It does not make sense. I’ve voted in every election. I have not moved. And so this raises additional concerns that our decentralized process could be creating big mistakes in the voter rolls.”

Miller’s not on the list of voters to be removed but says being on the list for confirmation proves different boards of elections are handling the process differently. That being said, Miller said the Secretary of State’s instructions to local boards are strong and a step in the right direction if they follow them. The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t yet commented.