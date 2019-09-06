More Questions Arise Over Clearing Out Voter Rolls

Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates say some people should not be removed.

The Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, said her own name is on a list of voters in Franklin County that was flagged to go through the process of being confirmed as a registered voter. And she said there’s no reason for it.

“It does not make sense. I’ve voted in every election. I have not moved. And so this raises additional concerns that our decentralized process could be creating big mistakes in the voter rolls.”

Miller’s not on the list of voters to be removed but says being on the list for confirmation proves different boards of elections are handling the process differently. That being said, Miller said the Secretary of State’s instructions to local boards are strong and a step in the right direction if they follow them. The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t yet commented.

Secretary of State, Advocates Settle Three Year Old Dispute Over Voter Rolls

A photo of voters lined up outside of a voting center in Franklin County
Some Ohio voters who had previously been removed from the voting rolls for inactivity will be able to cast ballots in any election through 2022. A new agreement will allow them to vote provisionally.

Freda Levenson of the ACLU of Ohio says it’s a big win for voters removed from the rolls for not voting and not responding to requests to update their registrations over a six-year period. 

Secretary of State Confident in Voter Purge Process

a photo of Frank LaRose
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s up to the courts whether a deadline to clean up the state’s voter rolls is upheld.

The Ohio Democrat Party has sued to stop the purge from happening as scheduled September 6th because of concerns that there are voters on the list who want to remain active.

LaRose says with 88 counties each using different voting processes, some errors are inevitable. But he says his office has been transparent about the process and worked to correct mistakes. 