More Job Cuts Likely in Gatehouse Purchase of Gannett

By Aug 6, 2019
  • stock photo of newspaper classifieds
    Newspaper jobs are likely to see cuts after Gannett and Gatehouse merge.
An industry analyst says more job cuts are likely at Ohio’s newspapers consolidating under Gatehouse Media. Gatehouse is purchasing Gannett Company which owns the Cincinnati Enquirer and nine smaller Ohio papers.

Newsonomics media analyst Ken Doctor said newspapers continue looking for ways to deal with declining readership and revenue.

“They know they’ve got to be to be careful on how much more they cut because people will drop the paper and not pay for it. But they will be looking for those synergies as soon as this fall.”

Doctor says the new company will look to be more efficient in production, coverage, and advertising sales. He says planning may begin this fall, but operational changes won’t likely be made until next year after approval from the Department of Justice.

