More Than 200 Ohioans in Self-Quarantine After Traveling to China

More than 200 people in Ohio are in a state of quarantine as state and local officials work on precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

212 people in Ohio who recently traveled to China are now in self-quarantine to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Dr. Andrew Thomas at the OSU Wexner Medical Center says a quarantine is now something that people looking at traveling to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have to think about.

"There is a concern of what happens when I come back if I have to self-quarantine for 14 days, I can't go to work, I can't go to school. Those are really practical considerations," Thomas said.

So far all six people in Ohio tested for coronavirus have come back negative.