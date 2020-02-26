More Than 200 Ohioans in Self-Quarantine After Traveling to China

By 34 seconds ago
  • illustration of coronavirus
    Coronavirus concerns have been growing as the disease caused by it, COVID-19, spreads.
    ANGELA HSIEH / NPR

More than 200 people in Ohio are in a state of quarantine as state and local officials work on precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

212 people in Ohio who recently traveled to China are now in self-quarantine to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. 

Dr. Andrew Thomas at the OSU Wexner Medical Center says a quarantine is now something that people looking at traveling to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have to think about.

"There is a concern of what happens when I come back if I have to self-quarantine for 14 days, I can't go to work, I can't go to school. Those are really practical considerations," Thomas said.

So far all six people in Ohio tested for coronavirus have come back negative.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Wexner Medical Center

Related Content

Central Ohio Man is Leaving China As His Concerns About Coronavirus Grow

By Feb 11, 2020
illustration of coronavirus
ANGELA HSIEH / NPR

A Central Ohio man teaching in China said he’s ending his contract to come home early amid growing concerns about the quickly spreading coronavirus

 