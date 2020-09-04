MLB During COVID-19: A Report From the Cleveland Indians Press Box

  • A photo of the Cleveland Indians pregame
    The Cleveland Indians play a pregame during the pandemic.
    SEAN FITZGERALD / WKSU

Major League Baseball decided that no fans would be allowed to spectate at games this season, and only the teams' staff and the media would be let in. I ended up being one of the lucky few to be inside the Cleveland Indians press box so far during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The view of home plate from the Cleveland Indians' press box on opening day.
Credit SEAN FITZGERALD / WKSU

Before I could enter Progressive Field, I was asked a set of health questions, had my temperature taken, and went through security. Then I walked inside and up a ramp to the press box.

The pregame music blared throughout the stadium, and balls launched off the barrels of wooden bats.

The field during a game when the Indians played the Chicago Cubs.
Credit SEAN FITZGERALD / WKSU

BA prerecorded national anthem with various performers played on a videoboard.

Then, it was finally time to play ball.

The sounds of on-field conversations and umpire calls made their way up to the press box, and the public address announcer called out batters' names as they stepped up to the plate.

A Cleveland Indians coach is at first base as the team plays the Kansas City Royals.
Credit SEAN FITZGERALD / WKSU

The fake crowd noise seemed bizarre at first as I settled into the new normal for the year, and the applause was a lot less energetic, even when Cleveland scored.

In the end, baseball is back in Cleveland and the rest of the country. And all I know is that I’m happy to be witnessing history.

