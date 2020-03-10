Miami University, UC, Xavier Canceling In-Person Classes

Miami University is suspending all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings in the United States beginning Wednesday, March 11. UC will follow suit March 14 and Xavier on March 16.



Miami University

Miami President Gregory Crawford sent a letter to students faculty and staff. It says courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12.

Miami University currently has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The president says in light of the governor's announcement Tuesday and the advice of the Ohio Department of Health to limit large gatherings, the University is taking a number of immediate actions to protect the health and safety of the community.

Students may return to their permanent residences or stay on campus.

You can read the full letter here.

University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati will move to "remote instruction" March 14 and intends to resume face-to-face instruction April 13. Residence and dining halls will remain open, according to a notice on the school's website.

"Instruction that involves labs, studios, music lessons, clinical experience, e.g., may meet at the discretion of the dean provided that social distancing is observed and respected," the statement says.

University events of more than 150 people must be rescheduled, canceled or "virtualized," whether on campus or off, the school says.

"Certain events, such as athletic contests and performances, may be modified to decrease the need for a crowd or audience. Details on these modifications are under development and will be shared once finalized," UC says.

All international travel is suspended until May 31.

Xavier University

Xavier announced Tuesday evening it will also move to remote learning for all courses, beginning March 16.

"We hope to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, April 14, after the Easter holiday, but we will continue to evaluate the situation," writes Father Michael Graham, university president. "Moving forward, I would ask all students to check their Xavier email daily. Faculty and administrators will reach out to you in the coming days with more details. Our goal is to protect the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community while maintaining our commitment to student success and academic progress."

Staff and faculty with "operational responsibilities" will still report to work, and the school will determine if events should proceed on a case-by-case basis.

Xavier is currently on spring break, so students are being encouraged to return to or remain at their permanent residences

"Knowing many of our students are away on spring break, an additional residence life email will be sent tomorrow," Graham writes.

