MetroHealth Resuming Some In-Person Appointments, but Says Online Visits Are Here to Stay

By 38 minutes ago
  • photo of MetroHealth patient
    MetroHealth will be resuming in-person appointments for things like stress tests and mammograms, but patients will be required to wear face masks, and also to have their temperature taken upon arrival.
    METROHEALTH

Cleveland-based MetroHealth facilities will resume some in-person appointments starting Monday, but will still be taking precautions to protect patients and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital system halted most non-emergency visits last month in preparation for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases. But spokesman Mike Tobin says Ohio has not been hit as hard as places like Seattle and New York, so they have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on hand to resume preventative care.

“MetroHealth – like most healthcare systems – put those off out of an abundance of caution. We wanted to free up our caregivers to get ready to treat COVID-19 patients. We wanted to make sure we had enough PPE. It was all these things that were done in March when we were preparing for a worst-case scenario like we’re seeing in New York or Seattle.”

MetroHealth: Resuming care for you and your family from MetroHealth on Vimeo.

Still, he says online visits are likely here to stay.

“We were able to ramp up TeleHealth in a few weeks in ways that we thought would have taken months or years. So there’s no going back from that. But at the same time, there are certain things that you have to go to the doctor for and they need to physically touch a patient, look them in the eye, talk to them, examine them and discuss their symptoms.”

Tobin adds that as part of check-in for in-person visits, patients will now have their temperature taken and be screened for respiratory symptoms. Face masks will also be required.

Tags: 
MetroHealth
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Listeners Ask About Coronavirus Testing, Hoarding Toilet Paper and President Trump's Response

By & Mar 16, 2020
photo of Robert Wyllie, Robyn Strosaker
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The news of how the coronavirus is affecting Northeast Ohio is changing daily. One week ago, only a few dozen tests had been conducted in the state. And schools, bars, restaurants and sporting events were all operating as usual. As of this past weekend, all of that has changed. 

Cleveland Still Unsure Of Total COVID-19 Toll On City Budget

By Taylor Haggerty 56 minutes ago

Cleveland is still waiting on more information to determine the full impact of the coronavirus on the city budget, Mayor Frank Jackson said Friday, though current estimates place the losses at several million dollars.

The city has multiple sources of revenue impacted by the coronavirus, Jackson said, including parking, event and venue admissions taxes and income taxes.