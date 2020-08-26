Massillon Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

  • A photo of the women's suffrage panel in Massilon Museum's new local history gallery
    Massillon Museum's new local history gallery displays the women's suffrage panel.
    MASSILLON MUSEUM

These free booklets are available upon request at the Massillon Museum's reception desk.
Credit MARGY VOGT / MASSILLION MUSEUM

Massillon will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment Wednesday night by illuminating downtown in purple lights. The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote, and purple was a color suffragists frequently used.

Massillon is joining a nationwide celebration called Forward into Light that is highlighting landmarks of the movement in purple and gold lights.

Massillon Museum Public Relations Coordinator Margy Vogt said Massillon played a key role in the movement.  

“Even though Massillon has the reputation of football and factories, we were a hotbed of women’s rights back in the day,” she said.

Caroline McCullough Everhard was president of the Ohio Women's Suffrage Association.
Credit MASSILLION MUSEUM

Vogt said Massillon native Caroline McCullough Everhard was president of the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Association and helped get women the right to vote in school and municipal elections.

The Massillon Museum currently has a display showcasing Everhard and other Massillon suffragists. 

Yes, Women Could Vote After The 19th Amendment — But Not All Women. Or Men

By 15 hours ago

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution officially took effect when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation certifying its ratification.

The amendment promised women that their right to vote would "not be denied" on account of sex.

100 Years Ago This Week, House Passes Bill Advancing 19th Amendment

By editor May 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This week marks the 100th anniversary of a big moment in voting rights. The House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote.

The Nudge And Tie Breaker That Took Women's Suffrage From Nay To Yea

By Aug 17, 2020

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified 100 years ago this week, and it comprises just 39 words:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.

Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.