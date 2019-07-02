Maritime Job Growth Booming in Great Lakes Region

Jobs related to waterways are booming in the Great Lakes Region according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Local organizations and government officials met on the banks of Lake Erie to discuss what impact the domestic maritime industry has on Ohio and the Great Lakes region.

Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone says between 2011 and 2016 the maritime industry has added more than 25,000 jobs across the Great Lakes, but the economic impact doesn’t stop there.

“And this booming industry has generated 30 billion dollars of economic activity which led directly to over 8 billion dollars right in the worker income in the Great Lakes States. And we like when that happens because we know they spend their dollars in our restaurants, in our stores and they live and play in our communities.”

The Great Lakes region is responsible for 20 percent of all American domestic maritime jobs.