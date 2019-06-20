Manchester High School Works With Acme to Compost Food Waste

By Jun 20, 2019
  • photo of compost pile
    Manchester High School is partnering with Acme Fresh Market through its composting program, which the grocer started in January.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Acme Fresh Market in the Portage Lakes is working with high school students to keep more of its garbage out of landfills.

The company began a composting program in January.

Carrie Soful, a biology teacher at Manchester High School, reached out to Acme after she saw old cucumbers being tossed in the garbage by workers at the store.

She said students are working with the company to compost about 100 pounds of waste each week, but she wants to go bigger.

“So, my hope for next year is that we increase it. We take it to 200 pounds a week," Soful said. "I’m like ‘Ah, I want to get more of it!’ But we have to make sure we can accommodate what we get.”

The school plans to continue the program next school year.

Soful said they will try to sell the compost to support the program. As part of the program, some of the expired food is given to a local farmer to use as feed.

Tags: 
food waste
composting
recycling
ACME
Manchester High School

Related Content

Artisanal Food Waste: Can You Turn Scraps Into Premium Products?

By editor Aug 19, 2016

Many efforts to address the food waste crisis hinge on getting consumers to buy fruits and vegetables that are adorably ugly — the bumpy tomato, the bulbous carrot, the dinged apple. Taste and nutritional value aren't compromised by their irregular appearance.

Creative Distillers Tackle Food Waste, Redefining 'Getting Trashed'

By editor Oct 3, 2017

Sam Chereskin and Whit Rigali want to redefine what it means to get trashed. The pair discovered that the sugars in almost-stale bread, bagels and cakes destined for the landfill could be distilled into premium vodka, turning imbibing into an act of social responsibility.

Another Place Plastics Are Turning Up: Organic Fertilizer From Food Waste

By Apr 6, 2018

Tiny particles of plastic are showing up all over the world, floating in the ocean, buried in soil, in food and even in beer. Now there's new research that's found microplastics in fertilizer — organic fertilizer from food waste, in fact.

Collecting food waste to make fertilizer is a big deal in parts of Europe and is catching on in the U.S. But Ruth Freitag, a chemist at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, says there's a problem.