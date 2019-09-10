Mailer Inflames Energy Bill Debate

  • a photo of the flier
    One of the group's fliers sent this week.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group fighting to protect the state law bailing out nuclear power plants is plastering the state with fliers. The mailings urge people not to sign a petition that would put a rejection of the bailout before voters, connecting the referendum effort to Chinese government interests.

These fliers are popping up in mailboxes everywhere. A bold Chinese flag draped over a fading American flag, with the message "Don't Give The Chinese Government Your Information."

Ohioans For Energy Security's Carlo LoParo said a referendum on the nuclear bailout law would benefit a state-owned Chinese bank that invests in natural gas plants.

"This is not about opposition to foreign investment. It is about opposition to a foreign government holding a substantial share of energy companies that are trying to monopolize Ohio's energy grid."

LoParo wouldn't disclose how much money the group has spent on the outreach.

On the other side, opponents to the nuclear bailout call LoParo's argument bogus.

