Mahoning Valley Congressman Announces Presidential Candidacy

By 2 hours ago
  • photo of Tim Ryan
    Rep. Tim Ryan appeared at the Akron Press Club last month.
    ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Niles) has joined the race for the Democratic nomination for president.  Ryan made his announcement on the ABC television program "The View." Ryan is viewed as a political moderate.  He was asked how he’ll appeal to the progressive wing of the party.

"I’m just gonna be myself. I’m gonna be for the things I’ve always been for. And I think that most progressives are gonna see that as a candidate that can not only advance a progressive agenda, but also win. I can win western PA. I can win Ohio. I can win Michigan. I can win Wisconsin and that means Donald Trump is going back to Mar-a-Lago fulltime."

Ryan made an unsuccessful bid in 2016 to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.  Ryan is planning an official kickoff rally in Youngstown on Saturday.

Congressman Tim Ryan
Democratic presidential candidates

