Lordstown Motors Sets Timeline on Production Startup

By & Nov 25, 2019
  • Former General Motors Lordstown plant
    The former General Motors Lordstown plant, now known as Lordstown Motors, is expected to begin production of an electric pickup truck in the fall of 2020.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The company that bought Lordstown’s former General Motors plant is expected to be ready to start producing an electric pickup truck there within the next year.

Steve Burns, the CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., says that production will start with about 400 workers. He hopes to eventually offer as many jobs as GM did at the height of production for the Chevy Cruze when around 4,500 people worked the plant’s three shifts.

"We’re not buying a giant plant like this just to use a little corner of it, so our goal is to fully engage the plant and have it three shifts and cranking vehicles," Burns said.

He said it’s unusual for most startups to use a union workforce, but he’s open to the idea. He said United Auto Workers members are extremely talented, and he anticipates working with the union.

