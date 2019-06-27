With Looming Budget Deadline, Householder Considers Contingency Plan

By 4 minutes ago
  • A photo of Larry Householder
    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to journalists about the budget process, currently in conference committee.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The clock is ticking for the Ohio House and Senate to reach a budget bill agreement. The deadline to continue funding state government is Sunday night. But, House leadership has a contingency plan.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said the Senate made some major changes when it comes to health care reforms and tax cuts that don’t align with what his chamber wants.

The House and Senate easily passed their individual budgets, but lawmakers have been locked in a conference committee since Tuesday. The end of the fiscal year is this Sunday.

But Householder said the House is holding onto another bill, SB4, that could be used to temporarily fund the government.

"If we have to put something in four because we think it’s the right place for it to go because there’s appropriations in there that would give us extensions. Ninety days on BWC and 14 days on the operating budget.”

Earlier this year, the House and Senate missed the deadline to pass a transportation budget bill by two days.

Tags: 
State budget
Larry Householder
Ohio House
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Ads Flood Airwaves As Debate Continues Over Nuclear Bailout Bill

By May 20, 2019
Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Ottawa, Co., OH
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Ohioans are being bombarded with an ad campaign focused on an energy bill—House Bill 6—that’s being debated in the state legislature.

Who's behind the campaign and just what will HB6 do? Learn more in this conversation with Dayton Daily News reporter Laura Bischoff.

House Speaker Unhappy with Senate School Funding Changes

By Jun 12, 2019
photo of empty classroom
ASHTON MARRA / WCPN

The Speaker of the House isn’t pleased that the Senate has diverted some money his chamber had put toward services for lower-income students into other educational priorities. 

Householder Weighs in on Budget Differences

By 22 hours ago
a photo of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The six lawmakers working out the hundreds of differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget are facing a really big one right off the top – a major split over tax cuts. 

The House budget cuts income taxes by 6.6 percent and drops the $250,000 small business tax deduction to $100,000. The Senate budget restores that deduction and cuts taxes by 8 percent.