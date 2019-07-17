Local School Districts Experiencing Bus Driver Shortages

    School bus driving jobs are going unfilled as Commercial Driver's License holders work jobs in commercial trucking.
With just over a month left until school starts, some districts are still trying to find bus drivers.

William Andexler is the coordinator of transportation at Akron Public Schools. He said, in his own district and elsewhere, they’ve recruited drivers from anywhere they could.

“I’ve had people in the [Akron Public Schools] Board office get their Commercial Driver's Licenses to drive students. So all the districts are really creative on how we get the students home,” he said.

Andexler said most people who have CDLs are already employed by commercial trucking companies like Amazon.

He said it’s hard to get drivers to apply for their part-time positions when the economy is doing well.

Related Content

Tri-C Opens New Transportation Innovation Center to Train Truckers

By Jun 3, 2019
Tri-C is opening a new center Tuesday in response to the growing need from the trucking industry. The Transportation Innovation Center will serve as the school’s new home for training the next generation of truckers. The facilities include interactive classrooms and a driving simulator. William Gary is executive vice president of the college’s Workforce Community and Economic Development division. He said the center meets the demands of the supply chain.

Wi-Fi Enabled Schools Buses Provide Homework Time for PA Students During Long Commutes

By KATHLEEN DAVIS Apr 9, 2019
A rural middle school in western Pennsylvania is rolling out three Wi-Fi-enabled school buses to serve kids with long commutes who may not have internet access at home. McGuffey Middle School in Claysville, Washington County is the latest location of Google's Rolling Study Halls initiative, which is currently operating in 16 communities across the country.

 

Ohio Offers a Second Chance to Drivers Struggling to Reinstate Their Licenses

By Jun 4, 2019
Ohio suspended the driver’s licenses of more than 1 million people, many of whom can’t afford to get those licenses back. But that doesn’t mean they’re not on the road. So until July 31, the state is offering a limited amnesty. On paper, it looks like Ohio is forgiving $500 million dollars in reinstatement penalties. But, advocates see it as a crucial investment in people, jobs and community.  