Local School District Tries New Way to Fight Vaping Epidemic

A local school district is trying a new way to fight the vaping epidemic. The Revere School District has installed 16 “FlySense” chemical and noise detectors in the middle school, high school and field house.

Superintendent Matthew Montgomery says incidents of vape use in Revere schools are consistent with other local districts. The idea for the sensors came from schools on the east coast, where Montgomery says they have been successful.

“My hope is that with the installation of these detectors in this inaugural year, I’m hoping to see a decrease in the amount of offenses that we are seeing in the district.”

Montgomery says when a sensor goes off select administrators are notified via instant message. He says the sensors do not record audio or video. The sensors have the potential to be helpful in other instances, such as bullying, he added. 

Students caught vaping for the first time will be subject to a three day out of school suspension with the option to lower to a one day suspension if they and their parents agree to meet with a school drug and alcohol counselor.

