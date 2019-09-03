Local Red Cross Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the U.S., the American Red Cross is deploying local volunteers from Northeast Ohio to help in areas that could be affected.

The storm pummeled the Bahamas, causing widespread devastation and killing at least five people. Forecasters anticipate the hurricane will move toward the Florida coast late tonight.

Jim McIntyre, a spokesman for the Red Cross in Northeast Ohio, says it’s typical when disasters strike for local chapters across the country to band together and send volunteers.

“Every disaster is different," McIntyre said. "There’s no way to predict with 100% accuracy the absolute correct way to respond to it, so the Red Cross has a nationwide network of disaster workers, volunteers who have been trained to operate shelters and to establish logistics.”

For more information on the Red Cross or to donate, visit its website, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.