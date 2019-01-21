Local Mission Works to Help Homeless Left Out in the Cold

  • a photo of Jeff Kaiser from Haven of Rest Ministries
    Jeff Kaiser is executive director of Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron
    SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

Bitter cold weather can be the worst for those who have no home. One of Akron's homeless shelters is doing what it can to help them. 

"Right now the men are on overflow," said Jeff Kaiser, executive director of Haven of Rest Ministries."

Haven of Rest has 100 beds for male guests. Its facility for women and children, Harvest Home, can normally accommodate 59. Kaiser said they're currently serving about 230 people. 

"Any time we get a cold spell like this we’re always prepared for the extra amount of people."

Kaiser says Haven of Rest has been collaborating with the city and other organizations to help those displaced by the recent shutdown of the tent city where homeless had been living in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood.

"I think the city and the collaboration that went on um the outcome obviously some people agreed with it some people didn’t, but we really don’t want anybody staying outside. "

Haven of Rest is open 24/7. With demand unlikely to decrease soon, Kaiser said they welcome donations of food or warm clothing. 

Haven of Rest
Tent city

Related Content

Akron Residents Have Limited Options For Emergency Shelters During Cold Snap

By Jan 5, 2018
Mark Arehart / WKSU

With temperatures expected to plummet in the next few days, warming centers are extending their hours throughout the region. But in Akron, options are limited for those who need to get warm in the middle of the night.

Akron, Youngstown Prepare For Their Homeless Counts Amidst Debate Over Criminalizing Homelessness

By Jan 24, 2017
photo of Paul Herman and Paul Hays
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Tonight, Ohio cities will be conducting their annual count to determine how many homeless people are out there. It’s the first count since Akron and Youngstown each considered legislation aimed at reducing panhandling. Opponents said they were actually thinly veiled attempts at criminalizing homelessness. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on where each city is at today in helping its homeless population.

Northeast Ohio Homeless Shelters Prepare for Christmas Crowd

By Dec 23, 2016
photo of Haven of Rest logo
HAVEN OF REST MINISTRIES

Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for what may be one of their busiest day of the year: Christmas.

According to a report by The Continuum of Care, nearly 900 Summit County residents were homeless in 2014. This number has risen by nearly 10 percent in the past decade.

The Rev. Jeff Kaiser, executive director for The Haven of Rest, says the increase might be due to the more complex issues he sees affecting visitors at the homeless shelter.