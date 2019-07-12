Local Leaders Meet to Address Summit County Flooding

  • a photo of flooding on a highway
    Heavy rain in recent weeks has caused extensive flooding around the state, including in Barberton.
Local leaders are trying to help Summit County flood victims.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) met with  several mayors, directors of state agencies and Governor Mike DeWine this week in Barbertion. Mayor William Judge organized the meeting.

Galonski said there is hope for financial help for those affected by flooding.

“If you provide an aggregate of the letters that you’ve received from residential and commercial people that have been affected by the storm water, who are not covered by insurance, then there is a hope for money that can come for those folks.”

Galonski has asked for Summit County to be added to the Governor’s list of distressed counties. That has not happened yet.

Proposal to Address Flooding Could Go Before Voters

By Jun 25, 2019
a photo of flooding on a highway
Summit County is taking a new approach to flood mitigation in the Barberton area. The county is proposing a ballot initiative this year that would ask voters to approve creating a department to oversee flooding county-wide.

Barberton Mayor William Judge said the previous idea had been to focus just on the Wolf Creek watershed, but he now believes a more regional approach would be better.

Amid Disastrous Planting Season, DeWine Urges Farmers To Report Losses

By Nick Evans Jun 21, 2019

In Perrysburg on Wednesday, Kris Swartz hosted Gov. Mike DeWine and a couple dozen local famers to explain how badly this spring’s rain has derailed planting. Swartz says this year he’s had only one day—June 12—where he was able to plant.

Wet Weather Brings Biting Bugs, Here's How To Avoid Them

By Jun 21, 2019

If mosquitoes have emotions and foresight, they're probably happy with the current weather pattern. The abnormally high rainfall means good breeding conditions for the little bloodsuckers.

Ohio Farms Rush to Plant Crops After Severe Weather, Struggle to Stay on Track

By Nick Evans Jun 7, 2019
Photo of Bret Davis
NICK EVANS / WOSU

Farmers in Ohio and many other parts of the country are rushing to get their crops planted after a long, wet spring. The late start means many acres intended for corn won’t get planted, and farmers are running far behind on soy beans as well. WOSU's Nick Evans visited a few farms throughout Central Ohio to see how farmers are trying to get back on track.

The last time I visited Bret Davis’ farm in Delaware County, I was asking him about a program helping farmers bit by the trade war.  It was raining then, and it was wet when I spoke to him this week, too.