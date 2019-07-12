Local Leaders Meet to Address Summit County Flooding

Local leaders are trying to help Summit County flood victims.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) met with several mayors, directors of state agencies and Governor Mike DeWine this week in Barbertion. Mayor William Judge organized the meeting.

Galonski said there is hope for financial help for those affected by flooding.

Relief for residential and commercial flood victims

“If you provide an aggregate of the letters that you’ve received from residential and commercial people that have been affected by the storm water, who are not covered by insurance, then there is a hope for money that can come for those folks.”

Galonski has asked for Summit County to be added to the Governor’s list of distressed counties. That has not happened yet.