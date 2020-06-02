Local High Schools Prepare to Restart Skills Training for Student Athletes

Northeast Ohio high schools could resume sports skills training last week. Many of them have been taking the reopening process slowly.

At St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, director of communications and baseball coach Anthony Boarman says that once facilities start to open, there will be a ramp up in the number of athletes allowed in.

Anthony Boarman

"Right now they just want to make sure there's no more than 10 student athletes in the building at one time. Week by week they're going to add 10. So the second week, they'll go about 20. And then the third week, if all goes well, they'll allow up to 30."

Boarman says athletes will be limited to the school's stadium and weight room.

Meanwhile, Strongsville High School athletic director Denny Ziegler says they plan to restart skills training June 8th, but the date is still a moving target. He adds the well-being of those involved is the main priority.

Strongsville Athletic Director Denny Ziegler

"The first and foremost thing that we want to make sure we do is just secure our facilities and make sure that we have the safety and the proper procedures and policies in place to keep our staff members safe, keep our coaches safe and keep our student athletes safe."

After talking to coaches, Strongsville officials are drafting a plan to communicate with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health that aligns with the board’s guidelines.

Ziegler says the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has given guidance and guidelines to schools on what they recommend, but it doesn’t regulate facilities for school districts.