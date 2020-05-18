Local Farms Are Bringing Back Home Delivery of Milk

By 43 minutes ago
  • photo of an old milk box
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Could that old outdoor milkbox be making a comeback?
    ANDREW MEYER / WKSU
  • photo of cows on farm
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The demand for fresh milk, cheese, and even produce and other goods has led several local producers to offer home delivery: Rittman Orchards in Doylestown and Hartzler Dairy in Wooster.
    EDWARD DUVALL / WKSU

With home delivery of groceries gaining popularity during the pandemic, milk delivery could also be making a comeback.

Chris Vodraska has co-owned Rittman Orchards and Farm Market in Doylestown since 2004. He and another staff member have been making about ten deliveries a day lately of not just milk but also produce. He says the farm is close to one-hundred-years old, and he’s just re-starting a service which previous owners provided decades ago.

“You’ve got to compete. We just kind of decided we could do this at least as well as the grocery stores are currently doing it. It’s all about getting accessibility to people who maybe don’t want to come out yet.”

Vodraska adds that he’s working to add delivery of almost everything from their market, which remains closed. Rittman delivers in parts of Summit and Medina counties. In Wayne County, Hartzler Dairy has adopted a similar delivery model for milk and other products.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Grocery stores
groceries

Related Content

Ohio Conducting COVID-19 Antibody Study

By May 15, 2020

Health officials say the new study to gather samples of COVID-19 antibody test results will include a broad range of participants from around Ohio.

Ohio Health Director Warns of Worrying COVID-19 Symptom

By May 15, 2020
a photo of Amy Acton
OFFICE OF GOV. MIKE DeWINE

Health experts have been learning more about COVID-19 as cases have spread. This includes new concerns about children contracting an inflammatory syndrome that may be associated with the virus. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr.