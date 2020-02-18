Local Elections Official Sees Voter Registration Interest Similar to 2016

  • photo of early voters in Stark County
    Early voting for Ohio's March 17th primary begins Wednesday.
A local elections official says Ohio’s upcoming primary is drawing similar public interest and registration numbers as 2016. Tuesday marked the deadline to register to vote in the March 17 primary election. Portage County deputy elections director Terry Nielsen says it’s important for voters to know their ballot, and make sure their voice gets heard.

“So, I think people need to educate themselves about who they’re voting for and what they’re voting for," Nielsen said. "The other thing we always encourage people to do if they have made up their mind is to vote early absentee.”

Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio, and early absentee voting can be completed by mail or in person at your local board of elections office. Nielsen says the county is expecting a five to ten percent increase in early absentee voting which has gone up in each of the last two presidential elections.

Early voting runs ­until March 16. The voter registration deadline for the November general election is October 5.

