Local Church Puts the Drive-Thru Concept to Work on Ash Wednesday

In this age of drive-thru convenience, even churches are trying the idea. For Ash Wednesday, a number of churches are offering drive-thru ashes.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. Some Christian denominations place ashes on people’s foreheads to recall human mortality and to represent their faith, usually at a service.

Tallmadge United Methodist Church Pastor Scott Low began offering drive-thru ashes when he arrived four years ago.

Low says spreading the word on social media has created a lot of interest.

Low says most of the participants are not members of his congregation, who usually come to the evening service.

“Most of the people who come are not from the congregation, and then we have a service at 6:30 this evening and so people who come to the Ash Wednesday service from the congregation usually come to that.”

Low hopes to continue offering drive thru prayer during Lent, so people can stop on their way to work in the mornings.