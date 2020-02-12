Lil' Bit Cafe Celebrates Opening on Kenmore Boulevard

A new cafe is fulfilling a part of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s plan to add more food-related businesses to Kenmore Boulevard.

Lil' Bit Cafe hosted a grand opening Wednesday. Not only does it meet a growing demand for more sit-down restaurants in that area, it also increases job opportunities. The restaurant is partnering with the culinary training program called Jump On Board For Success. JOBS will train teen and young mothers for possible employment at the restaurant.

The Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance received a two-year $150,000 grant from the CareSource Foundation to fund the JOBS training program and provide wage subsidies to encourage local restaurants to hire JOBS graduates.

Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance Director Tina Boyes said the cafe is part of her organization’s vision.

Tina Boyes on the cafe's impact on the neighborhood

“Having a new restaurant move into the neighborhood like Kenmore is really a signal to the neighborhood that things are starting to change," Boyes said. "Investment begets investment so we are excited to see a place like this open, and we can’t wait to see what it attracts after this.”

A coffee shop on Kenmore Boulevard is expected to open this spring.