Legislator Says Coronavirus Concerns Highlight Need for Paid Leave

By 1 minute ago
  • a photo of state rep Janine Boyd
    State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Hts.) is proposing a paid family leave insurance fund.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials are urging people to stay home if they are showing any signs of being sick. This is a major step towards preventing germs as cold and flu season continues and concerns about the coronavirus grow. But some lawmakers say staying home from work isn't an option for many Ohioans. 

State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Hts.) says there are many workers in Ohio who cannot take a day off of work. If they do, they won't be paid which can make or break them when it comes to paying the bills.

Boyd says concerns around the coronavirus highlight what she calls a stressful decision between staying at home or getting paid.

"They'll risk coming to work because they can't afford not to. And they will spread the virus further," she said.

That's why Boyd is sponsoring a bill that creates a paid family leave insurance fund for all employees, driven by worker premiums.

The bill has received two hearings in the House. It's not known if it will get a vote out of the chamber.

Tags: 
coronavirus
paid family leave
Gov. Mike DeWine
Rep. Janine Boyd

Related Content

Summit County Judge Under Coronavirus Quarantine

By Marlene Harris-Taylor 4 hours ago

Updated: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020

Summit County health officials have changed course and placed a Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge under official quarantine.

Judge Alison McCarty recently traveled to Italy and spent time with her daughter, who is now ill in Paris, said Leanne Beavers, Clinical Director of the county health department.

"After consultation with the Ohio Department of Health regarding the individual situation, the decision was made to recommend quarantine," Beavers said.

Local Expert Says Coronavirus Will Impact Ohio Businesses

By Feb 29, 2020
illustration of coronavirus
ANGELA HSIEH / NPR

A local expert on China says the coronavirus outbreak has already impacted some Ohio businesses. A professor in Akron’s global business institute, Mahesh Srinivasan says some tire and medical implant manufacturers have seen disruptions in their rubber supply chain, but two main factors have delayed the impact elsewhere.

First, tariffs have forced some businesses to find alternate supply sources outside China, and second is the annual disruption in supply that occurs around Chinese New Year.

Not All Ohioans Can Get Prepared For Coronavirus

By Mar 2, 2020

As the coronavirus spreads, people are being urged to prepare by stocking up on food and supplies, checking to see if they can work from home if schools and workplaces are shut down, and staying home if they’re sick. But these aren’t options for many people in Ohio.