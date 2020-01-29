Legislator from Ravenna Cosponsors Bill to Help Independent Pharmacies

By 50 minutes ago
  • a photo of a pharmacy bag
    Independent pharmacies welcome the legislation meant to provide them a safety net.
    JUAN CI

The state has been trying to crack down on predatory practices associated with pharmacy benefit managers, the middlemen in big drug contracts. And independent pharmacies and community health centers say they need to be protected from any fallout. They are backing a new bill meant to provide these facilities with a safety net. 

Community health centers and independent pharmacies can get federal funds to reduce drug prices and then pass along savings to patients. But Logan Yoho with Hopewell Health Centers says facilities like his are being targeted with discriminatory contracts that absorb all or part of that money. And there could be big consequences. 

“There would be a lot of these staff members that we would have to lay off and possibly close clinics in really low-income areas,” Yoho said. 

The bipartisan bill would prevent insurers from imposing fees or reducing reimbursements to these clinics and pharmacies simply because they get this federal money. 

Tags: 
Pharmacy benefit managers
community health centers
independent pharmacies

Related Content

Attorney General Dave Yost Wants to Change How State Deals with Pharmacy Benefit Managers

By Apr 22, 2019
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s attorney general wants lawmakers to make changes to the way the state deals with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Those are the private companies that handle prescription drug buys for its current and retired employees, Medicaid recipients and the workers’ compensation system. 

Dave Yost wants one centralized state contract with all PBMs. He said that should eliminate the secrecy that he thinks has allowed PBMs to overcharge the state.

“Just as a guess, I’m thinking certainly tens of millions of dollars are on the table here," Yost said.

Ohio Attorney General Calls for Prescription Drug Middleman to Return Millions

By Feb 19, 2019
photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s attorney general says one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 

Gov. DeWine's Medicaid Vetoes Affect Pharmacy Benefit Managers

By Jul 19, 2019
photo of governor Mike DeWine
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, the state uses as middlemen between Medicaid and pharmacists. The budget tries to rein in overspending on prescription drugs by moving to one single state-controlled PBM.