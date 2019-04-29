Legislator Proposes Bill Requiring Parents be Informed about Vaccine Exemptions

By 5 minutes ago
  • needle and syringe
    Ohio allows students to be exempt based on a parent or guardian’s “reason of conscience.”
    PSYCHONAUGHT / COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG

As the nation battles a measles outbreak, there’s a new bill in the Ohio legislature that would require that parents be told there are exemptions in the law that requires kids to be vaccinated to attend school. 

Freshman Rep. Don Manning (R-New Middletown) stresses he’s not anti-vaccine, and that this isn’t an anti-vaxer bill. But he’s concerned that some school officials may be trying to hide from parents exemptions in the law such as medical issues or religious convictions – so if they require vaccines, they have to explain there are exceptions.

And Manning said he’s heard the criticism that people will opt out of vaccinations in droves if they’re told that there are ways to avoid getting vaccinations but still attend school.

“And I don’t believe that’s true at all. I believe that people will always make the right decision if they’re given all of the factual information,” Manning said. 

Ohio allows students to be exempt based on a parent or guardian’s “reason of conscience” – which 15 other states also allow.

Tags: 
vaccination
vaccines
Don Manning
measles

Related Content

Controversial Bill Giving Ohio Workers a Choice for Flu Vaccines Heads for More Committee Hearings

By Jan 1, 2018
photo of Christina Hagan
OHIO HOUSE

A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a new round of committee hearings.