Legislator from Akron May Become Minority Leader in Ohio House

  • Reps. Sykes, Strahorn and Celebrezze
    Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron (at left) is seeking the minority leader position vacated by Rep. Fred Strahorn (at podium) who resigned Friday. Rep. Sykes is the only announced minority leader candidate thus far.
Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be speaker. 

Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned on Friday, after voting for now-former Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who lost the overall House vote to Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

26 of the 38 House Democrats Strahorn led backed Householder, including David Leland (D-Columbus). He’s not seeking a leadership position in next week’s vote.

“We have some younger people that want to participate. Our caucus is 50% women now, and so we’re going to have more women in the minority leadership," Leland said. "So I think it’s going to be exciting. We’re going to have new people. It’s a new day. We have a new Speaker, new Minority Leader."

Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is the only announced minority leader candidate. Strahorn had been minority leader for four years. Minority whip Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) also supported Smith and resigned along with Strahorn.

