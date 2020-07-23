Lawyers In Ohio Being Urged To Work Polls On Election Day This Year

Originally published on July 23, 2020 5:42 pm

Attorneys in Ohio who need to get some continuing education credits to remain in good standing now have one more way they can do it. They can get two of those credits if they work the polls.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has put a lot of emphasis on recruiting poll workers lately. So he immediately posted a video taken of himself from the passenger’s seat of his car when he found out an incentive had been granted for attorneys who want to work the polls.

“Great new! I'm really excited about this. Chief Justice O’Connor of the Ohio Supreme Court just approved our request for lawyers to receive continuing education credits for serving as poll workers," LaRose says in his video on Facebook.

Getting poll workers is a big deal this year because many of those who traditionally work on Election Day have compromised immune systems and cannot work during the pandemic.

Ohio attorneys must complete at least 24 credit hours of approved continuing legal education every two years. Working the polls would satisfy two of those credits.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

