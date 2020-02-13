Lawmakers Try for a New Plan for EdChoice School Voucher Program

By 49 minutes ago
  • House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes
    Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes speaks about the EdChoice program.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance. Legislators say the bipartisan House bill puts the focus back on making sure the public school system is fair and efficient.

A Senate plan would continue granting EdChoice vouchers, though it would lower the number of buildings that are deemed failing and increase the income threshold for poverty-based vouchers. The House plan would only grant vouchers to low-income families.

Minority Democrats have backed the House plan because income-based vouchers are paid for by the state and not school districts. Leader of the House Democrats, Emilia Sykes, says families will still have the freedom of school choice.

"Those choices cannot be made at the expense of our public school system. We are constitutionally required to have a fair and efficient public school system," she said. 

The General Assembly has until April to come up with a new plan for EdChoice, and several committee hearings have been scheduled over the next two weeks.

Tags: 
EdChoice
School choice
school vouchers
Rep. Emilia Sykes
education

Related Content

Legislative Leaders Disagree on School Voucher Fix

By Feb 7, 2020

With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers approved a delay until April 1 so they they had more time to try to work out a compromise.

The Republican leaders of both chambers are holding fast to their different proposals.

Senate Approves Delaying Voucher Applications to April 1

By Feb 1, 2020
photo of the senate floor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As the clock ticked down to a midnight deadline for lawmakers to make a change to a school voucher program, the Ohio Senate approved a House measure to delay the issue.

  

Despite clear frustration from Republicans and Democrats that the House did not move on a bill that would have made changes to the EdChoice voucher program, the Senate decided to approve the House-passed measure to extend the issue instead.

 

The list of schools designated as low-performing was set to double in size, to more than 1,200.

 

House Rejects EdChoice Voucher Deal, Debate to Continue in Conference Committee

By Jan 29, 2020
photo of senate and house signs
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Talks on a deal to stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students would qualify for private school vouchers are dragging on. The deal now goes to a conference committee, with just days to go before the voucher application process opens.

The House rejected a Senate deal that reduces EdChoice voucher eligible buildings from 1,227 to 420, but increases income based vouchers to 300% of the federal poverty level - $78,000 a year for a family of four. 