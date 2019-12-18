Lawmaker Questions Republican Willingness to Correct Massive School Voucher Expansion

A Democratic lawmakers and longtime critic of private school vouchers says she’s not convinced there’s time to do a short-term fix to a huge expansion of the state’s largest voucher program.

Private school voucher program

The new rules for the EdChoice program in the budget passed in July will mean next school year, 70% of all school districts – including some of the best districts in the state – will have some students eligible for private school vouchers that districts must pay for. Republicans including Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) have said they’re hoping to do a fix before the EdChoice application process opens February 1. But State Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) said she doubts it.

“They’ve known about it since the budget. The deadline for that change is February 1. The House isn’t returning until the last week of January. So are they serious?”

Fedor said the House won't return for a voting session till January 28. She criticizes Republicans for shortchanging Ohio children.

Building for the future

“Both the House and the Senate have to start getting serious about public education and supporting public education for the benefit of our children and to modernize our education system. They deserve that, not politics as usual in the Statehouse.”