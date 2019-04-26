Law Takes Effect Giving Payday Borrowers a 'Pathway out of Debt'

  • A photo of a Check Cashing Payday Loans storefront.
    The payday lending reform bill caps interest rates and monthly fees.
The comprehensive bill that completely changed the landscape for payday lenders in Ohio will officially go into effect this weekend, nine months after it passed, giving the industry time to adjust. Supporters say the reformed short term lending industry will be a national model. 

Advocates who wanted to change the payday lending laws in Ohio said too many people were getting caught in a debt spiral, with high interest rates making it impossible to get out.

The bill would cap interest rates at 28%, close loopholes, and keep monthly fees below $30. It also creates payment guardrails for the first three months of the debt.

Alex Horowitz is with Pew Charitable Trusts, which was vocal on this issue. He says this creates a new trajectory for Ohioans who need to borrow.

“Every payment reduces their balance and gives them a pathway out of debt,” Horowitz said.

The lending industry warned that the law would run most short term lenders out of Ohio, but Horowitz says it’s actually attracting new lenders to the state.

Ohio House to Vote On Revised Payday Lending Bill

By Jul 20, 2018
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State representatives plan on returning to Columbus to vote on the payday lending bill. The legislation, if passed, would overhaul the way the industry is regulated in Ohio.

The Ohio Senate made a few big changes to the payday lending bill but nothing to dismay the support of consumer advocates.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler, was also happy with the changes. He said he believes they have enough votes in the House to concur with the Senate’s version.

National Group Opposes Changes to Ohio's Payday Lending Reform Bill

By Jun 25, 2018
Photo of Huffman proposing changes
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack down on the industry. Lawmakers are suggesting a vote on the bill could come this week.