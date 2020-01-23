LaRose Appoints NEO Native to Help Safeguard Elections

By Taylor Haggerty 10 minutes ago
  • photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose has appointed Sean McAfee as his office's first Chief Information Security Officer.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A northeast Ohio native has been named the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. 

Sean McAfee previously worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he focused on domestic and international threats to cybersecurity. 

"He’s a native of northeast Ohio, he’s excited to join this team, and to take on this mission of helping us safeguard elections, not only at the Secretary of State’s office, but at all 88 county boards of elections," LaRose said.

The position was created by Senate Bill 52, which takes effect Friday. The measure is meant to improve Ohio’s defense against cybersecurity breaches. Besides creating the CISO position, it puts the Secretary of State on the Homeland Security Advisory council and requires boards of elections to audit election results.  

Tags: 
Senate Bill 52
Frank LaRose
Sean McAfee

Related Content

Dismal Election Turnout Could Change with Redistricting Secretary of State Says

By Nov 12, 2019
photo of a voting machine
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s top elections official says he’s still bothered that only a little over a quarter of the state’s registered voters cast ballots in last week’s election. He thinks changing the maps for elected officials’ districts will help get voters more interested.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the state has made it easy for people to vote, but the turnout last week was still too low. He says people tend to turn out more for hotly contested races. 

Attempted Russian Hack Targets Ohio Sec. of State on Election Day

By Nov 27, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine signing bill
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Secretary of State says his office fought off an attempted hack on this past Election Day. After further investigation, the attempt to get into the office's system was traced back to a company in Russia. 

Sec. of State Frank LaRose’s office says there was what they call an "unsophisticated and unsuccessful" attempt to insert code to the office's website on Election Day earlier this month.

Ohio Election Officials Put On Alert for Possible Iranian Cyber Attacks

By Jan 9, 2020
a photo of Frank LaRose
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Election officials around the state have been ordered to be on guard for the possibility of a cyber attack from Iran. Ohio's Secretary of State said there's been a spike of suspicious activity happening around the U.S.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said boards of elections are preparing for early presidential primary voting starting next month, and meanwhile there's been an increase in suspicious cyber activity, some of which can be traced back to IP addresses from Iran.