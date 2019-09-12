Lance Mason Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Ex-Wife

    Lance Mason will spend at least 35 years behind bars.
A retired Stark County judge sentenced Lance Mason to life in prison today.

Mason is a former Cuyahoga County judge who assaulted and fatally stabbed his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser, late last year. Mason had previously pled guilty to the murder and other charges.

After Cuyahoga County judges recused themselves from the case, Judge John Haas presided. Addressing Mason in court, Haas says he deserved the maximum sentence the state was asking for.

“However, is there is something, anything positive to transpire out of this in the future, it is for you to make a difference while you are in prison. To help others with your background. To demonstrate a servant attitude.”

Haas sentenced Mason to life for aggravated murder. He was also charged with aggravated assault against a police offer.

Mason will be required to serve 35 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

